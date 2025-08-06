Advanced pulley testing for WA mines

Pulley vibration analysis testing equipment completed commissioning at CPS’ Bayswater workshop in June. Image: Conveyor Products and Solutions

The WA mining industry demands durability and performance. CPS is stepping up to meet that challenge.

Conveyor Products and Solutions (CPS) is meeting the demands of the Western Australian mining industry with the commissioning of its new pulley vibration analysis (VA) rig.

This fully automated testing equipment delivers a new level of capability for pulley quality assurance, previously only available within the Fenner Conveyors portfolio from the facility in Mackay, Queensland.

Miners across WA can now access advanced load testing locally, further enhancing site confidence in CPS’ pulley performance and reducing lead time associated with the service.

“Having our own specialised rig in WA really lifts our game,” CPS operations manager – pulleys Rob Leclercq told Australian Mining.

“We can now offer the same high standards of pulley testing to our Western Australian clients as we do on the east coast, without the delays of interstate transport.”

CPS’ VA system is designed to test pulleys under load, speed and wrap conditions that closely simulate mine-site applications.

The rig, which is capable of handling pulleys up to 25,000kg in mass, 2800mm in diameter and with bearing centres up to 5000mm, supports loading capacities up to 250 kilonewtons (kN), variable speed testing from 0–8m per second, and features an adjustable wrap angle to suit specific pulley conditions.

This means more accurate diagnostics and more reliable pulleys deployed to WA’s most demanding operations.

“We can check and quantify surface or sub-surface defects on the bearing assembly, assess pulley balance, and confirm installation integrity,” CPS mechanical engineer Daniel Nixon told Australian Mining.

“Each pulley leaves our facility validated against strict standards and customers receive a reliable baseline for future monitoring.”

That baseline is critical for WA’s iron ore, lithium and gold producers, where the cost of any unplanned shutdown can run into the millions.

Pulley vibration testing not only prevents avoidable breakdowns but helps operators plan maintenance with confidence.

“Australia’s Tier 1 iron ore miners require pulleys to pass vibration testing,” Nixon said. “We’re now able to do that here in WA, which is a huge benefit for the sector.”

The adjustable wrap angle is a standout feature of the new system. Unlike many testing rigs that have fixed angles, CPS’ set-up allows for flexibility to match different conveyor configurations seen on-site.

“Our adjustable wrap angle means we can test a pulley as it will be used in the field, providing a far more accurate result,” Leclercq said.

This innovative approach is matched by the rig’s safety-first design. CPS built the system in-house with a dedicated automation team, ensuring maximum control and minimal manual handling.

“The rig is almost completely autonomous, which reduces human interaction and associated manual handling risks, making the pulley testing process safer and more repeatable,” Leclercq said.

CPS automation engineer Luke Rice said automation has also improved the testing equipment’s reliability.

“We’ve integrated accelerometers throughout the system,” Rice told Australian Mining.

“This allows for precise local monitoring through vibration analysis equipment, while also enabling cloud-based data sharing for third-party verification.

“During commissioning, we saw a strong correlation between our results and those from SKF and Wood Group, which reinforced the system’s accuracy and reliability.”

Commissioning the rig was a significant achievement in itself. The process involved constructing an engineered sunken pit, assembling the structure, integrating hydraulic and automation systems, and running comprehensive trials.

“It took just over a year between first scoping the system set up in Mackay and achieving full operation at our Bayswater facility,” Leclercq said.

“Seeing that first pulley go through the system and pass third-party testing was a huge moment for the team.”

The new rig also opens the door for additional services, with CPS now able to test refurbished pulleys or units that have been in site storage before they are recommissioned.

This investment is part of a broader push by CPS and its parent company Fenner Conveyors to standardise their national offering and bring east and west coast capabilities into alignment.

“There was a real push from Fenner to get this rig into Western Australia so we can further support this market,” Leclercq said.

“We collaborated closely with the Mackay team to scope what worked well during their equipment commissioning and built on that to deliver something even more advanced. We’re always on the look-out for continuous improvement opportunities.”

The result is a pulley testing system that rivals anything else in the country and provides WA miners with the support they need to keep conveyors running.

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.