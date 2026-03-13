Adelaide-developed crusher targets cheaper, cleaner mineral processing

Researcher Mark Drechsler working in the lab with the new crushing technology. Image: Adelaide University

A new low-emission crushing technology developed in South Australia could significantly reduce energy use and costs in mineral processing, according to research underway at the University of Adelaide.

The technology, created by Gyratory Roller Solutions (GRolls), offers an alternative to conventional grinding and milling processes used to treat copper and gold ores. Early investigations suggest it could reduce the energy intensity of comminution, one of mining’s most power-hungry activities.

GRolls director and Future Industries Institute PhD candidate Mark Drechsler said crushing and grinding account for more than one per cent of global energy consumption and up to 80 per cent of a mine site’s power demand.

“Our testing shows that GRolls can process hard porphyry copper-gold ores while using significantly less energy and no grinding, making it more sustainable and cost-effective,” Drechsler said.

The system applies a combination of pulsed compression, tension and shear forces to break down ore. Trials show more than 40 per cent of particles can be reduced to below 425 microns in a single pass, while generating less than 14 per cent ultra-fine particles below 75 microns.

When modelled against a conventional grinding circuit at a copper-gold operation in New South Wales, the GRolls approach cut energy consumption by about 20 per cent and nearly halved total comminution costs.

GRolls aims to commercialise the technology within the next year with support from a $300,000 South Australian Government Seed-Start grant to accelerate opportunities.

Drechsler will present the findings at the MetPlant Conference in Adelaide on 23–25 March.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.