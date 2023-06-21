Adaptable hydraulic booms

The Australian Rammer dealer network helps customers take advantage of the extensive Rammer product range available by selecting the right boom and rockbreaker for the job.

Packaging this with the correct controls and hydraulic power unit to match specific site requirements, Rammer dealers can optimise the installation and ensure reliable operation with maximum productivity and serviceability.

Rammer product line lifecycle manager for mining solutions and other attachment tools Fernando Marques said the Rammer boom package, which consists of a rockbreaker, boom, power pack and full electrification system, offers a complete turnkey solution to improve a company’s profitability.

“The Rammer solution allows quick and efficient breaking of rock boulders and bridging due to the optimised positioning of the rockbreaker,” he said.

“Our different boom models offer multiple possibilities for hydraulic power and reach, which gives a higher great of operational flexibility.

“Additionally, the modular mechanical design means the equipment is easy to assemble, safe to service, and reliable to use, for achieving higher uptime.

“Rammer operators will also experience longer equipment life and reduced downtime thanks to the quality, durable components such as impact-absorbing pedestal, heavy-duty cylinders and hoses.”

Helping operators work more productively and maintain their rockbreakers safely is supported by a dedicated global dealer network with readily accessible genuine Rammer parts and product expertise.

Customers also benefit from exclusive access to available resources such as operational training, manuals and videos, for all Rammer products.

The company understands that preventing unnecessary downtime through proper product maintenance and service schedules in mining applications is critical. Rammer customers enjoy the added peace of mind knowing their products are fully supported anywhere, anytime.

Rammer Boom systems have been an integral part of Australian crushing circuits for more than 40 years.

Manufactured for the global market, Rammer has 28 models ranging from one tonne up to heavy-duty 18 tonne models. With reaches from one metre up to 17m, there is a boom to suit all types of mining and quarrying applications, from small stationary crushing plants and mobile crushers, to larger gyratory crushers and ROM bins.

Rammer is part of Sandvik Group’s Rock Processing Solutions business, the global engineering leader in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology.