Acu-Tech Piping Systems: Your trusted partner for turnkey solutions

Acu-Tech Piping Systems is proud to be a leading Australian manufacturer of comprehensive polyethylene (PE) piping solutions for the mining industry.

The company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions has established its position as a trusted partner for numerous PE pipe mining operations across the nation. Acu-Tech delivers innovative solutions, empower its clients, and transform industries.

Acu-Tech’s turnkey solutions

Acu-Tech understands the complexities of modern mining operations. That’s why it offers a range of turnkey solutions designed to streamline projects and maximise efficiency.

The company’s services include:

Acu-Tech's advanced extruders, controlled by CNC (computer numerical control) technology, can manufacture a diverse range of diameters, ranging from 20mm to 1200mm. The company provides flexibility by offering options for both coiled and straight lengths

fittings: Acu-Tech maintains a well-stocked and extensive inventory that includes a diverse range of valves, rings, and fittings. Its expertise primarily focuses on product sizes spanning from 16mm to 1200mm

fabrication: Acu-Tech's state-of-the-art facilities enable it to fabricate precise and durable piping components. The company's expertise extends to handling materials of various sizes, ranging from 20mm to 1200mm, making it a versatile and dependable option for all PE fabrication requirements

transport and delivery: Acu-Tech's large transportation fleet has the capability to accommodate a diverse range of pipes with lengths of up to 21m and diameters up to 1200mm

equipment hire, sales and servicing: Acu-Tech specialises in offering a range of services and equipment solutions for welding needs. Its offerings include welding equipment rentals, comprehensive service, and calibration support for welders. Acu-Tech's rental division boasts a diverse array of butt welders, extrusion welders, and electrofusion welders capable of handling pipe diameters ranging from 20mm to 1200mm

technical and project support: Acu-Tech provides easily accessible technical support services to help designers, engineers, and installers. From the project's initial conception phase, the company works closely with clients to understand their requirements and offer expert guidance on product specifications

testing and training: partnering with a registered training organisation, Acu-Tech offers specialised welding training to enhance industry skills and knowledge. The company's collaboration with a NATA-accredited partner ensures the highest standards of quality and reliability through rigorous testing and inspection services.

For more information or to discuss your project requirements, email Acu-Tech at sales@acu-tech.com.au to receive a free consultation or visit the Acu-Tech website to learn more information.

