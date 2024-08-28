Acu-Tech participates in QME 2024

Image: Acu-Tech

Acu-Tech, a manufacturer and provider of innovative piping solutions, participated in the Queensland Mining & Engineering Exhibition (QME) held at the Mackay Showgrounds from July 23–25 2024.

As Australia’s largest regional mining exhibition, QME offered a valuable platform for Acu-Tech’s Queensland team to present their expertise, engage with industry peers, and reinforce their commitment to the mining sector.

During the exhibition, Acu-Tech highlighted its comprehensive range of piping solutions, specifically designed to meet the unique demands of the mining industry.

The company’s focus on delivering turnkey solutions – from design and supply to installation and support – was well-received by attendees, demonstrating Acu-Tech’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable services tailored to the challenges of mining operations.

“QME was a fantastic event for us to connect with the mining community in Queensland,” Acu-Tech Queensland sales manager Trevor Millar said. “We were able to showcase our capabilities and discuss how our products and services can contribute to the success of mining operations in the region.”

Acu-Tech’s participation in QME 2024 underscored its role as a trusted partner in the mining industry. Acu-Tech supports mining operations by providing robust and innovative piping solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reliability.

Acu-Tech offers a wide array of services to the mining sector, including custom fabrication, supply of high-quality polyethylene pipes, fittings, and valves, expert installation, and ongoing maintenance support. These services are designed to meet the stringent requirements of mining projects, ensuring that Acu-Tech’s clients can rely on durable and cost-effective solutions.

“Our experience at QME reaffirmed our commitment to the mining industry,” Millar said.

“We’re more focused than ever on delivering solutions that meet and exceed our clients’ expectations. The conversations we had at the exhibition have provided us with valuable insights into the evolving needs of the industry, and we’re excited to continue our work in helping mining operations thrive.”

By offering turnkey solutions, Acu-Tech aims to ensure clients have a seamless experience from start to finish, benefiting from the company’s comprehensive expertise and commitment to quality.

As the mining industry continues to evolve, Acu-Tech remains at the forefront, offering innovative solutions and steadfast support to ensure the success of its clients’ projects.

For more information about Acu-Tech’s services and how they can support your mining operations, please visit acu-tech.com.au or contact our team directly at sales@acu-tech.com.au

