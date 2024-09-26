Acquisition boosts Komatsu’s AI capabilities

Image: Rose Marinelli/shutterstock.com

Komatsu is acquiring Chile digital solutions provider, Octodots Analytics, as the company expands its artificial intelligence capabilities.

It comes off the back of Komatsu debuting its new modular ecosystem at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, with a bold vision for the future of mine optimisation and data sharing.

The modular ecosystem is a set of interconnected platforms and products designed to simplify workflows. The offering builds on the company’s industry-leading dispatch fleet management system.

Komatsu SVP mining technology solutions Jason Fletcher explained the significance of the Octodots acquisition.

“Our ecosystem is designed to empower customers to optimise decision-making at the machine, mine site and enterprise levels,” he said.

“Octodots’ expertise and solutions map perfectly to what we’ve created and we are excited about the opportunities to incorporate their products and capabilities into our offering.”

Since 2017, Octodots Analytics has been developing and commercialising advanced digital solutions for industries including mining, construction, forestry, transportation and more.

The company’s multidisciplinary team has particular expertise in three key areas: mining engineering, transportation and data science.

Komatsu used MINExpo 2024 to also showcase its latest hybrid and electric-powered equipment.

One of the most anticipated features of their booth was the introduction of their two GHH machines: the WX15 Load-Haul-Dump (LHD) machine (formerly GHH LF-14) and the HX45 mining truck (formerly GHH MK-45).

Both machines are designed to promote operator safety and productivity and offer innovative solutions for underground mining customers.