ABx advances rare earths strategy with twin government grants

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ABx Group has secured roles in two major Federal Government-backed research initiatives aimed at advancing Australia’s critical minerals sector.

The company is a partner in the $240 million Critical Metals for Critical Industries Cooperative Research Centre (CMCI CRC), which has received $53 million in government funding and includes 62 partners across industry, research and peak bodies.

The CRC will focus on developing and commercialising new refining technologies for high-value critical minerals, with the goal of boosting jobs, exports and domestic processing capability.

Within the CRC, ABx will play a leading role in developing and piloting next-generation refining and recovery technologies for rare earths.

The work is expected to enhance the value of the company’s ionic adsorption clay rare earths project in northern Tasmania.

ABx is also participating in a separate $2.4 million Critical Technologies Challenge Program grant awarded to TeraGlo. The project will develop a world-first, quantum-enabled in-field geometallurgy sensor designed specifically to detect clay-hosted rare earths.

The technology aims to deliver real-time data in the field, reducing reliance on traditional lab-based assays and improving efficiency in exploration and processing.

ABx managing director and chief executive officer Mark Cooksey said the partnerships reflect the company’s technical expertise and strategic approach to research collaborations.

“ABx is using its technical expertise and relationships to identify the most valuable research and development partnerships, and is very pleased to be a partner in these two recently announced research and development programs from the Federal Government,” he said.

“This will assist ABx to more rapidly develop and create more value from its ionic clay rare earth project in northern Tasmania,” he said.