ABx advances hydrogen fluoride pilot plant as strategic importance grows

The Bell Bay port in Tasmania. Image: Ruben/stock.adobe.com

ABx Group has taken a major step forward in developing its hydrogen fluoride pilot plant in Bell Bay, Tasmania, with subsidiary ALCORE Limited submitting an Environmental Effects Report (EER).

The submission marks a key milestone in both regulatory progress and process development, demonstrating that environmental management has been embedded into the plant’s design and proposed operations.

The EER details how solid, liquid and gaseous process streams will be managed, with a strong focus on emissions control, safety and waste minimisation. These are considered critical factors in advancing a modern, sustainable production process for hydrogen fluoride.

Development of the pilot plant is progressing steadily, with civil design completed and a building permit application lodged. Detailed engineering across process systems, plant layout and utilities is well advanced, supported by global engineering partners. Equipment manufacturing is underway, with the first deliveries expected in April.

Installation and assembly are scheduled through the second and third quarters of 2026, with commissioning targeted for late Q3.

To support this next phase, ALCORE has strengthened its technical capability with the appointment of two senior process engineers, reinforcing confidence in the scalability of its proprietary technology.

ABx managing director and chief executive officer Mark Cooksey said the project continues to gain momentum on multiple fronts.

“The submission of the Environmental Effects Report is another important milestone for our project. We have endeavoured to implement a best practice approach to environmental management, and we look forward to feedback from the EPA.”

“The pilot plant itself is proceeding well. We are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the first equipment in April, and to see our vision become a physical reality,” he said in a statement.

The project comes amid growing recognition of hydrogen fluoride as a strategically critical chemical. It is essential for producing aluminium fluoride, semiconductors, solar panels, refrigerants and battery materials, yet Australia currently relies entirely on imports due to a lack of domestic production and raw materials.

With global supply heavily concentrated and subject to export controls, ALCORE’s technology is positioned as a potential solution to Australia’s supply vulnerability.

As construction progresses and regulatory review continues, the Bell Bay pilot plant is expected to play an important role in strengthening domestic capability in fluorochemicals and supporting future growth in critical mineral processing.

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