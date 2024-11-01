Abbot Point kicks off cyclone season preparation

Image: trongnguyen/stock.adobe.com

As cyclone season begins in North Queensland, Abbot Point Operations (APO) has kicked off its preparation to ensure the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) is ready for the weather ahead.

APO has activated its Severe Weather Committee, which comes together each October to review and test the terminal’s systems, processes and infrastructure.

“The wet season is part and parcel of living in North Queensland and while we’re all old hands at the process, the risk of cyclones is never something to be complacent about,” APO general manager Damien Dederer said.

“Similar to the prep we encourage each of the nearly 400 men and women who work at the Terminal to do at home, we make sure our emergency response processes are up to date, our site is clear of debris, and that we can safely and quickly store equipment away or lock down our infrastructure.”

Dederer said the business would be putting in work to ensure employee contact details are current and that there is food, water and supporting facilities in place in case the team is cut off from town.

“It’s a collaborative effort and we work closely with the Terminal’s leaseholder NQXT, the port authority of North Queensland Bulk Ports, and various government departments to execute the plan,” he said.

APO’s focus on innovation and improvement means that operations can continue in rain, hail or shine.

“We’ve invested heavily in state-of-the-art systems and technology to make sure we maintain and operate the Terminal in a way that is responsible, sustainable, and protects the environment and our neighbours,” Dederer said.

“One of these systems is real-time water monitoring and weather forecasting that allows us to model potential rainfall against Terminal water storage capacity and take early action, if necessary.

“While we hope Bowen and the Whitsundays avoid severe storms and cyclones this wet season, it’s comforting to know the right controls are in place to manage no matter what Mother Nature delivers.”

