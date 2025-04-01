ABB streamlines mill drive operations

Image: ABB

ABB has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant called the GMD Copilot, designed to optimise the operation of gearless drives (GMDs).

The innovation gives the user context-specific information instantly and provides a complete overview of the system to help them make informed decisions on their GMD operation and maintenance.

GMDs assist companies in meeting the greater demands for operations to lower emissions by eliminating all mechanical drivetrain components and being able to operate at large scale.

With the copper market expecting a deficit of five million tonnes by 2030, helping maximise output as the world electrifies and decarbonises is critical.

The GMD Copilot uses data from technical manuals, site service reports and online monitoring data, and allows users to ask questions and receive precise, actionable insights in seconds.

Fully integrated into ABB’s GMD Connect cloud services, GMD Copilot enhances operational efficiency through real-time data access and interpretation of complex documentation

The platform is user friendly and allows users to retrieve all kinds of operational data and technical documentation, helping users efficiently manage GMD systems.

“By expanding the capabilities of generative AI to include core industrial applications, we are responding to the growing demand for more efficient, responsive solutions in GMD maintenance,” ABB Process Industries global product manager for service, business line gearless mill drives Carlos Miguez Fernandez said.

“GMD Copilot is the latest in our suite of tools which enhance operational uptime and support our customers in maintaining peak performance across their GMD systems.”

The program has robust security measure to ensure all data remains private and secure, with project-specific access to ensure no third-party information is involved.

It is also developed for global operations, with the GMD Copilot offering multi-lingual capabilities that enables teams from various regions to access information in their preferred language.