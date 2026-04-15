ABB helps power up Eva Copper as demand set to surge

Image: ABB

ABB has announced a new agreement with Harmony Gold for improving efficiency at the Eva Copper project in Queensland, earmarked to strengthen future metals supply to keep up with global demand.

The agreement, which includes the supply of gearless and ring-geared mill drive systems, ensures grinding at the project with maximum efficiency, reliability and operational flexibility.

With global copper demand estimated to surge 24 per cent by 2035, the contract reflects accelerating demand for critical minerals, alongside renewed momentum in large-scale mining projects across Australia.

“ABB will bring together local manufacturing capabilities, global expertise and proven technologies to support Queensland’s most significant new mining project,” ABB global business line manager – mining and materials Björn Jonsson said.

“Our mill drive systems will support reliable, efficient grinding at the heart of the Eva Copper mine project, which will play a pivotal role in strengthening the copper supply chain to support the global energy transition.”

Designed and delivered by ABB, the system will power the project’s 40-foot semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill, following by another system for a 27-foot ball mill.

ABB said the project also includes an electrical house that will be engineered and manufactured in Australia to meet local standards and operator safety requirements.

While local manufacturing will enable streamlined engineering, shorter logistics pathways and easier integration on site, engineering will be delivered through a global ABB team spanning Australia, Finland and Switzerland.

Eva Copper is set to become a major new copper mine in the region, producing approximately 60,000 tons of copper annually over a minimum 15-year mine life.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025, with financial details of the deal not disclosed.

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