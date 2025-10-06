ABB acquires BrightLoop to scale mining electrification

From left to right: Florent Liffran, President BrightLoop Fabiana Cavalcante, Global Head of Mobile e-Power, ABB Edgar Keller, Division President, Traction Pierre-Jean Liardou, Chief Operating Officer, BrightLoop Hugues Largeron, Head of Sales and Marketing, BrightLoop (Image: ABB)

Global electrification and automation company ABB have announced the acquisition of French power electronics provider, BrightLoop, in a move described as a “key step” in the company’s strategy.

ABB has acquired 93 per cent of BrightLoop, with the aim of helping to accelerate electrification across mining, industrial mobility and marine propulsion.

The remaining 7 per cent of the company is expected to be acquired by 2028, with no financial terms being disclosed.

The acquisition expands ABB’s electrification solutions for the mining industry, with the move branded a “significant milestone” towards providing cleaner, smarter and more efficient energy systems.

“We’re very pleased to have successfully completed the acquisition of BrightLoop. It’s a significant milestone that strengthens our position in the electrification space and brings valuable expertise into ABB as we continue to support the transition to cleaner, more efficient transport systems,” ABB traction division president Edgar Keller said.

BrightLoop chief executive officer Florent Liffran echoed Keller’s words and outlined the positive nature of the deal.

“This is an exciting new chapter for BrightLoop and our 90 employees. With ABB’s global scale and shared commitment to innovation, we’re looking forward to accelerating our growth and continuing to deliver cutting-edge power electronics to the industries that need them most,” he said.

Founded in 2010 and based in Paris, BrightLoop has built a reputation for its high-performance DC/DC converters, originally developed for motorsports and now used in every car on the ABB FIA Formula E world championship grid.

The technology is now being scaled and developed for sectors such as construction, mining and aerospace where reliability, space and weight are critical to performance.

