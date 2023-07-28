Abandoned Ellendale mine gets a new life

The Ellendale diamond mine has sat abandoned since 2015 after owner Kimberley Diamond Company went into liquidation, but thanks to an Indigenous trainee program, the site is set for a second wind.

The State Government has contracted Buru Rehab, an Indigenous business specialising in mine rehabilitation services across WA, to rehabilitate Ellendale.

Buru Rehab is aiming to employ a minimum 12 trainees in groups of four, with the company set to complete the earthworks over the next three dry seasons. This phase of the project will address several areas across the site currently experiencing erosion.

The company’s efforts will build upon the safety works successfully completed at Ellendale in 2022. This included the removal of all obsolete infrastructure and equipment, with all waste materials being sent for recycling or disposal at appropriately licensed facilities.

“The Bunuba Trainee program is a fantastic opportunity for Aboriginal people to gain local training, skills, and employment opportunities,” Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.

“Supporting regional jobs across Western Australia is a priority for the Cook Government as it encourages people to stay and support their local communities.

“As part of its oversight of the Ellendale mining lease, the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety consulted a range of stakeholders including Aboriginal interests, local government, tenement holders and pastoralists.”

Ellendale is located 140km east of Derby in the West Kimberly. Mining for internationally acclaimed Fancy Yellow diamonds occurred at the site over the course of its life.