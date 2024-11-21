A united voice for Australian aluminium

Image: Australian Aluminium Council

The Australian aluminium industry has undergone a “strategic consolidation”, with the Australian Aluminium Council integrating with another key industry body.

By embedding the Australian Aluminium Extrusion Association (AAEA) into its organisational and membership structure, the AAC is looking to provide a unified and independent advocacy voice for the local aluminium sector.

“The council represents the industry from mine to market – and now with an even stronger focus on the downstream aluminium manufacturing sector in Australia,” Australian Aluminium Council chief executive officer Marghanita Johnson said.

“With a cohesive representation, the council will continue its direct engagement with the Australian Government and platforms like the International Trade Remedies Forum to advocate in the face of uneven global competition.”

The Australian Aluminium Council represents the country’s bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting and downstream processing industries.

The council’s core mission is to promote a deeper understanding of the aluminium industry in Australia, domestically and internationally, and by integrating the two organisations, the council hopes to further encourage growth and sustainability in the Australian sector.

Aluminium is one of the most widely-used commodities in the renewable technologies that will underpin the clean-energy transition.

And as a major producer of bauxite, alumina and aluminium, the AAC says Australia is ideally placed to help meet demand for its critical green metal.

“However, the (Federal) Government must ensure that Australia’s downstream manufacturers can compete through free and fair trade,” the Australian Aluminium Council said.

“With the right policy settings, Australia’s manufacturing industries can attract more trade and investment, supporting the growth of the Australian aluminium sector to meet increasing global demand.”

Johnson said the Australian Aluminium Council is looking forward to marking the strategic integration at the next Australian Aluminium Extrusion Conference in July 2025.

“This will provide an opportunity to foster further collaboration and innovation within the industry,” Johnson said.

Earlier this year, the Australian Aluminium Council called for bauxite, alumina and aluminium to be added to Australia’s critical minerals list.

The aluminium industry has been operating in Australia since 1955, and over the decades has been a significant contributor to the nation’s economy.

It includes six mines which collectively produce over 100 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), making Australia the world’s largest producer of bauxite.

Australia is also the world’s largest exporter of alumina with five alumina refineries producing around 20Mtpa per annum of alumina.