CRC Aeroclean has long been valued as a fast-acting degreaser for grease, oil and grime across industrial equipment. Now, with a new non-flammable formulation, it brings that same cleaning performance to maintenance teams needing a lower-risk option around electrical equipment, hot machinery and safety-sensitive work areas.

In industrial maintenance, cleaning is often the first step in inspection, fault-finding and planned servicing. But on many sites, conventional flammable solvents introduce their own risks, especially around motors, electrical components, hot surfaces and shutdown work where compliance requirements are tight.

That is what makes the new non-flammable version of CRC Aeroclean important. It gives maintenance teams the degreasing performance Aeroclean is known for, now with a lower fire-risk profile better suited to demanding industrial environments.

To read the full article, please click here.