A Tennant Creek gold revival

Image: bennymarty/stock.adobe.com

The revival of one of Australia’s most historic goldfields is gathering momentum with Mineral Mining Services (MMS) securing a key mining services contract at the emerging Nobles project.

The $94 million Nobles project marks a major milestone in the revitalisation of one of Australia’s most historic goldfields and represents a significant boost to the Northern Territory economy.

The restart of gold mining at Tennant Creek, which has been timed to capitalise on the strong gold price, marks a new chapter in the Territory’s mining story.

Under the contract, MMS will support the strategic relocation of Tennant Mining’s processing mill to the project site. The company will also provide comprehensive mining services across three pits to a maximum depth of 90m. This will involve cutting back the historic Nobles Nob pit, as well as commencing two new pits on the Weebers and Rising Sun deposits.

The scope of work includes moving 2.7 million tonnes of material. The project will employ about 70 people, primarily from the Northern Territory. MMS has already begun mobilising its mining fleet to the site.

MMS operations manager Chris Mardon said revitalising the Tennant Creek goldfields after 20 years of dormancy was a landmark undertaking.

“Our rapid mobilisation demonstrates our commitment, and we are fully focused on delivering a safe and productive restart at the Nobles project,” Mardon said.

The Nobles project is expected to produce an average of 60,000 ounces of gold per year and create more than 160 ongoing jobs over the next two years as production ramps up.

The mine was brought back into operation following the acquisition of Tennant Mines by Pan African Resources in 2024, signalling strong investor confidence in the Northern Territory’s resources sector.