A tenacious network for modern mines

To improve process efficiency, lower expenses, and enable real-time monitoring and control of equipment, Australia’s mining sites are embracing innovative technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), autonomous systems, digital twins, and operational intelligence.

The adoption of these technologies holds the potential to revolutionise mining operations and unlock vast opportunities. However, to ensure the successful implementation of these technologies, a resilient and reliable network infrastructure is crucial.

Moxa’s extensive experience in industrial automation has enabled the company to develop a unique blend of technology and market expertise, resulting in unparalleled success for its customers both now and in the future.

With over 35 years of experience in mission-critical environments, Moxa has developed networking products offering both ruggedness and flexibility in design and installation to help mines build a resilient foundation for digitisation.

Moxa outlines five ways that its networking products can help to build a strong foundation for digital mines.

1. Better powered for improved process efficiency

The competitive nature of the mining industry in Australia has pushed owners to seek innovative solutions to improve process efficiency and reduce costs.

One such solution is the use of sensors and cameras to collect real-time data on equipment performance. This data can be analysed to identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions to optimise mining operations.

In addition, cameras can be used to monitor conditions within the mine, detect potential safety hazards, and provide visual confirmation of equipment performance. However, while machine condition monitoring is crucial, to ensure the functionality of these devices lies in the stability of their power source.

Moxa offers a range of PoE switches, injectors, and splitters that provide an efficient and stable power source for sensors and cameras used in mining operations. These devices support all PoE standards up to 90 watts per PoE port, making it possible to power even high-resolution video cameras.

Additionally, the cables can be run through areas that are not accessible to standard power cabling, saving precious installation time and costs. Furthermore, Moxa’s proprietary Smart PoE technology simplify the configuration process by automatically detecting the power class of powered devices (PDs).

Switches fitted with Smart PoE can also perform failure checks and auto-reboot of PDs to ensure stable system operation, making them a reliable and efficient solution for powering and managing network devices in harsh industrial environments.

2. 4G-enabled for better monitoring and control

Autonomous mining vehicles, such as autonomous haulage systems (AHS), are being increasingly adopted by mining. These vehicles require reliable and high-precision sensing systems for real-time decision-making, in-vehicle data collection and computing, and cloud-based software.

However, finding the right type of technology that is high-performing, stable, and durable to carry these systems can be a challenge.

Moxa’s OnCell Cellular Routers offer a rugged and dependable solution for monitoring and controlling autonomous vehicles in real-time. With independent VPN and support for network protocols such as IPsec, GRE, and OpenVPN, these routers ensure secure and reliable connections between two networks.

Moreover, the routers are designed following the high technical security requirements of the IEC-62443 security standard, providing a high level of device-level security. To ensure stable wireless connectivity, the routers also offer GuaranLink’s 4-tier connection check feature that can detect potential connection issues and trigger an automatic recovery process to prevent network failure.

In addition, GNSS support helps pinpoint the location of each vehicle for better navigation in the complex open-pit mines. Moxa’s OnCell Cellular Routers deliver a stable and secure 4G connection, enabling safe and efficient mining operations.

3. Direct edge computing for optimised planning

The complexity of mining operations has pushed companies to turn to edge computing to optimize productivity and profitability. Edge computing enables operations to quickly analyse data generated by sensors and other equipment in real-time.

By processing data locally, and only sending relevant information to the cloud for storage and further analysis, edge computing becomes more efficient and more secure than traditional cloud computing.

Moxa’s Arm-based computing family that provides wireless-ready, compact, and fan-less industrial computers designed for space-critical automation applications. The UC & AIG series is particularly notable for its small size and exceptional performance, making it a perfect fit for mining operations.

The palm-sized series comes equipped with ThingsPro Edge, an IIoT Gateway software that simplifies integration with cloud applications. With the use of Moxa’s UC & AIG series, mining companies can easily implement edge computing platforms for data analysis.

The series support seamless sensor-to-cloud connectivity with AWS and Azure, acting as a protocol gateway to securely send data to the cloud. The series is also OT-to-Cloud Ready, featuring LAN, serial, CAN, and DI/DO ports, MQTT support, and easy cloud connectivity to AWS and Azure with ThingsPro software.

The compact sizing and rugged, C1D2 and ATEX/IECEx Zone 2 certified exterior, makes the UC & AIG series the optimal choice for mining operations where space is often restricted.

4. Redundancy for reliable connections

With the increasing use of digital technologies, mining companies are realising the importance of having a network that would not quit under any circumstances. Since network failure or downtime can result in significant losses in productivity, efficiency, and revenue for mining companies, staying connected at all times is imperative.

Moxa offers a comprehensive range of redundancy technologies that are designed to withstand any connection disruptions and help clients avoid total network loss. The company’s Turbo Ring technology, for instance, is recognised within the industry as being one of the most effective solutions to avoid network downtime.

This technology allows networks to recover within milliseconds on a network with up to 250 nodes. Additionally, Moxa’s Turbo Chain offers unlimited redundant network expansion and is ideal for widely distributed networks.

Turbo Ring and Turbo Chain can help clients reestablish connection by providing an alternative link within the industry standard milliseconds or even completely seamlessly.

Furthermore, Moxa’s PRP/HSR switches, in compliance with the IEC 62439-3 defined, Parallel Redundancy Protocol (PRP) and High-Availability Seamless Redundancy (HSR) protocols, can implement zero packet loss and zero-time recovery to ensure the highest network availability for mission-critical applications.

5. Cybersecurity for complete protection

The increasing number of connected devices and the amount of data generated and transmitted has opened the mining operations up to a greater risk of cybersecurity threats. Moxa understands the vulnerabilities introduced by these new technologies and the grave consequences of operational disruption.

Hence, Moxa has incorporated cybersecurity functions into their product lines to ensure their clients’ operations are protected from potential threats. This ongoing commitment to cybersecurity, coupled with their expertise in industrial networking, enables Moxa to provide reliable and secure infrastructure to support the digital transformation of mining operations.

“Leading mining companies are identifying cybersecurity as a crucial element to ensure the reliability and integrity of digital mines,” Moxa ANZ team field application senior engineer Theresa HY Kao said.

“Therefore, Moxa has designed IEC 62443-4-2 compliant products to ensure cybersecurity is baked into our devices’ DNA, so our clients can be protected from day one.”

Dedicated to help

A dedicated Moxa local technical support team has been deployed to help clients plan ahead with Proof of Concept (PoC) demo services and infrastructure suggestions.

Additionally, Moxa has deployed a Demo Ute to deliver hands-on demos and support to clients interested in better understanding the latest advancements in industrial networking for critical applications. By helping mines build a tough network infrastructure that can withstand the demands of modern mining operations, Moxa can can help mining companies optimize their operations and thrive in the digital mining era.

