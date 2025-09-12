A ‘significant’ antimony player in Australia

Antimony. Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

Marquee Resources has struck a major milestone at its Eastern Hills (Mt Clement) project in Western Australia, declaring its maiden antimony resource as the company positions itself in a surging critical minerals market.

Marquee declared an inferred resource of 1.14 million tonnes at 0.6 per cent antimony equivalent (SbEq) for 6800 tonnes of contained metal, with antimony making up the bulk at 6000 tonnes.

Approximately 83 per cent of the contained metal sits within the open-pit component, highlighting the project’s near-term development potential.

“Our maiden resource estimate at Eastern Hills (Mt Clement), is a transformational milestone for Marquee,” Marquee Resources executive chair Charles Thomas said. “To have already defined 6800 tonnes of contained metal provides clear validation of our team’s hard work and underscores the enormous value potential emerging from this project.”

Alongside the initial resource, Marquee has set an exploration target of 3–6 million tonnes (Mt) at grades of 0.4–0.8 per cent antimony, pointing to significant expansion potential along strike.

“What excites me most is that this is just the beginning,” Thomas said. “Our exploration target, which points to a further approximately three million to six million tonnes at grades of approximately 0.4 per cent to 0.8 per cent Sb.

“These numbers highlight the scale of opportunity before us and place Marquee firmly on the radar as a significant emerging antimony player in Australia.”

The next growth phase is already in motion, with a phase two drilling campaign due to start within two weeks. The program will test an additional 400m of strike and include around 15 holes for 3500m of drilling.

“We are only just beginning to unlock the full potential of this district,” Thomas said. “The combination of a defined resource, a highly prospective exploration target, and the backdrop of record antimony prices provides us with an exceptional growth platform.”

The announcement comes as global demand for antimony surges, driven by its use in flame retardants, batteries and advanced alloys, a situation that could see Marquee become a serious new supplier in a tight market.