A revolutionary energy storage system for sustainable power solutions

Atlas Copco, a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, has launched its latest innovation, the ZenergiZe energy storage system, which has been designed to cater to the growing demand for efficient and sustainable power solutions in various sectors.

ZenergiZe is a groundbreaking technology that revolutionises the way energy is stored and utilised. With its advanced features and state-of-the-art engineering, this system effectively combats the challenges faced by industries and communities in managing power supply fluctuations and optimising energy consumption.

Key features of ZenergiZe include:

superior energy storage capacity: ZenergiZe is equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries that can store a significant amount of energy. This ensures a reliable and continuous power supply, even during peak demand periods. intelligent energy management: the system’s advanced energy management software enables users to monitor, control, and optimise energy consumption. This unique feature allows for efficient utilisation of stored energy, saving costs and reducing environmental impact. scalability and flexibility: ZenergiZe has been designed to cater to a wide range of applications and can be easily scaled up or down as per user requirements. From small-scale operations to large industrial facilities, ZenergiZe ensures a customised and cost-effective solution. seamless integration: compatible with various renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, ZenergiZe seamlessly integrates with existing power systems, maximising the utilisation of clean energy. This promotes sustainable practices and contributes to a greener future. reliability and durability: built with robust materials and adhering to the highest quality standards, ZenergiZe ensures long-term reliability, even in challenging environments. Its maintenance-free design minimises downtime and provides uninterrupted power supply.

“At Atlas Copco, we are driven by innovation and are ultimately looking to deliver sustainable value to our customers. The market is demanding cleaner energy and power sources, and electrification is a key technological trend for industrial machinery. Advances in lithium battery technology mean that we are now able to deliver a product with the high reliability that our customers have come to expect from us,” Atlas Copco product marketing manager – innovative energies and digital solutions Barbara Gregorio said.

Atlas Copco is committed to driving innovation and sustainability across industries, and ZenergiZe is a testament to that dedication. By offering a comprehensive energy storage system that optimises power utilisation and reduces carbon footprint, Atlas Copco aims to support a sustainable energy transition.

