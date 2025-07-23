A Premier success for Yancoal

Image: Small Smiles_dimple/stock.adobe.com

Yancoal Australia has achieved a key milestone at its Premier Coal mine in Western Australia, producing 100 million tonnes of coal since kicking off operations almost 30 years ago.

Located in Collie, Premier Coal is managed by Yancoal on behalf of Yankuang Energy, its majority shareholder.

Known as WA’s largest coal producer, Premier Coal supplies high-quality thermal coal primarily to power the state’s south-west integrated electricity grid.

The site commenced mining in 1996 at its current location. Since then, Premier Coal has produced 100 million tonnes of coal.

Premier Coal operations manager Braedon Gaske said the milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the mine’s workforce comprising over 500 people.

“Reaching 100 million tonnes is a testament to the tireless effort of our workers and the continuing support of our local community for the past 29 years,” Gaske said.

“We’re equally proud of our rehabilitation initiatives, like Lake Kepwari, which demonstrate our long-term vision for environmental stewardship and community benefit.”

The name ‘Lake Kepwari’ derives from the Noongar word meaning “playing in water”.

The Lake Kepwari area is former open-cut mine that has been filled with water from the Collie River.

It is now used for recreational activities such as swimming, canoeing, fishing, and skiing within the designated water ski area on the lake, which is equipped with a boat ramp and parking for boat trailers. The area is also used by the local community to hold picnics or barbecues.

“We are proud to be a strong part of Collie’s history and future,” Gaske said.

The milestone at Premier Coal follows Yancoal delivering its best half-year operational performance in five years.

Yancoal produced 17 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal during the June 2025 quarter, a 12 per cent uptake from the previous quarter, and 12.3 million tonnes of saleable coal.

