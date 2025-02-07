A premier PNG event

Image: Prime Creative Media

One of mining’s unmissable events – the PNG Expo – is readying a jam-packed instalment in 2025.

The Papua New Guinea Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) is set to return to Port Moresby from July 2–3, highlighting the latest technologies, products and services transforming the Pacific nation.

Featuring industry giants such as Metso, Blackwoods, Sandvik, Lincom, Putzmeister, Mayo Hardware and Weir as exhibitors, the 2025 PNG Expo promises attendees an unparalleled opportunity to engage with cutting-edge advancements.

From mining machinery and safety solutions to industrial hardware and engineering innovations, the exhibition floor will cater to the needs of both the local and international mining sectors.

Like last year, the 2025 PNG Expo will be staged at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby and has been meticulously planned to ensure a safe and seamless experience for delegates and exhibitors alike.

The location enables easy access to all components of the event – from the welcome drinks and main exhibition floor to the conference and gala dinner.

Prime Creative Media marketing manager of mining events Rebecca Todesco said the venue was chosen to maximise networking and engagement opportunities.

“Holding the event at a luxury business location like the Stanley Hotel means our delegates can spend more time building lasting industry connections and less time travelling between locations,” Todesco said.

All elements of the exhibition, including sideline events, have been thoughtfully curated to enhance the experience of attendees and ensure they can focus on meaningful interactions.

“Our delegates can make the most of their time knowing that once they arrive, we will bring the industry to them,” Todesco said.

“Locating everything in the one place not only means more contact between our buyers and suppliers but also means we can prioritise the welfare of our attendees.”

The conference segment will feature leading experts sharing insights on the future of mining in PNG and beyond, with discussions to focus on sustainability, innovation and the practical applications of emerging technologies in mining and industry operations.

Attendees will leave with insights and strategies for enhancing their operations, improving safety and contributing to the region’s economic growth.

With the PNG resources sector positioned as a critical component of the global supply chain, the 2025 PNG Expo aims to support its development.

The exhibition is not only a platform for showcasing products but also a vital space for building industry relationships – especially between Australia and PNG.

“We value the close relationship between Australia and PNG, as seen with recent investment in NRL teams from the Federal Government and the recent PNG Core Exhibition held in Australia,” Prime Creative Media general manager of events Siobhan Rocks said.

“We know the importance of our northern neighbours to the Australian mining landscape, and we look forward to bringing Australian and local companies together in July.”

In addition to fostering connections, the event prioritises the safety and comfort of attendees, ensuring that everything is easily accessible within the hotel’s premises.

The 2025 PNG Expo will be a one-stop destination for those looking to explore advancements, address challenges, and seize opportunities within PNG’s mining and industrial sectors.

The event doesn’t just provide attendees with countless business opportunities, but also a great atmosphere by fostering an all-inclusive, focused experience.

The July event is not to be missed for anyone involved in the mining sector and is an unmissable opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the ongoing evolution of PNG’s resources sector.

The 2025 PNG Expo will be held from July 2–3 at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

This feature appeared in the February 2025 issue of Australian Mining.