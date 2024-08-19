A next-generation data solution

HELIX integrates on-site sensors with a digital ecosystem. Image: MST

MST’s HELIX software is streamlining data management at mines across the world.

MST has been a household name in the underground mining industry for over 30 years since the development of its first personal emergency device (PED).

A key safety system for underground mines around the world, the PED’s ability to transmit critical data from the surface to workers or PED receivers underground paved the way for generations of groundbreaking advancements in MST’s safety offering.

One of those developments came in 2010 when MST launched 2D visualisation and tracking software, ICA.

These are offerings that have not only helped shape the underground mining experience but have also empowered safety and productivity improvements across Australian operations.

Now part of the Komatsu family, MST’s software tracking engine has made strides in the decade since, and with that the company birthed its next-generation software platform: HELIX.

The platform works by integrating on-site sensors with a digital ecosystem tailored to the needs and existing technologies of a given site.

MST product management and marketing general manager Alex Gawad said HELIX is designed based on a modern software stack with a focus on system scalability and cybersecurity.

“As mine operations expand from initial tunnelling development through to a larger, more complex production operation, the capabilities of HELIX can be extended with additional modules enabling both safety and productivity solutions,” Gawad told Australian Mining.

In the same manner that legacy program ICA broke ground in 2D tracking, Gawad said the foundation of the HELIX platform is HELIX 3D.

“HELIX 3D provides a geospatial digital twin of an underground mine, giving control room operators a real-time view of the location of personnel and mobile equipment,” he said. “Additionally, HELIX can provide a 2D aerial map for visualisation of GPS-tracked devices for surface operations.”

With multi-site capabilities, HELIX 3D enables customers with large mines, or those operating over multiple locations, a total overview from a single, centralised HELIX instance.

“We have had great success deploying HELIX across the globe,” Gawad said. “Our customers have been able to streamline their operations and enjoy the benefits of a tailored solution that takes into account their specific needs.”

It’s all part of MST’s ‘whole of mine’ approach to safety and productivity. HELIX and its associated hardware are designed to be agnostic to existing on-site equipment, while supporting multiple technologies at any given time.

Whether in hard or soft rock operations, HELIX can track people and assets using multiple technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRa, LTE, as well as global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) underground and on the surface.

“HELIX 3D allows control room operators to quickly search and find key personnel, vehicles or tools in an underground mine,” Gawad said. “This saves time and improves operational performance which has been greatly appreciated by our customers.”

HELIX is also easily accessible on-site by authorised personnel via any web browser-enabled devices.

MST offers the HELIX platform on a subscription basis with additional remote support contract options.

“Our regional service and support teams are available 24–7 to ensure continuity for the customer’s operation as this is our priority,” Gawad said.

“The subscription model ensures customers receive continued product improvements, new features and capabilities, ultimately unlocking more value with every update released.”

Looking ahead, Gawad said MST is working on new developments and improved technologies, the next being HELIX Dispatch, a fleet management system developed in collaboration with Modular Mining, another member of the Komatsu family.

“This has been a synergy initiative between the two Komatsu businesses allowing us to bring this much-anticipated product to market in record time,” Gawan said.

“We have exciting times ahead with a busy roadmap that will help mining operators ensure personnel safety on-site and extract more ore out of the ground.”

This feature appeared in the August 2024 issue of Australian Mining.