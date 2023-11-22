A new round of critical minerals for Queensland

Mount Isa, Queensland

The latest round of the Queensland Government’s collaborative exploration initiative (CEI) grants is open, with $4.6 million up for grabs.

The grants program will be focused on critical minerals as the state gears up for a net-zero push.

“We are continuing to back the resources sector and our explorers through our collaborative exploration initiative grants program,” Queensland Minister for Resources Scott Stuart said.

“Exploration is the lifeblood of the resources industry and the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows the confidence explorers have in Queensland.”

The Queensland Government said the program will build on its critical minerals strategy, as well as the CopperString project, which it hopes will unlock up to $500 billion in critical minerals projects across the north west minerals province.

“To the end of June overall exploration was up 4.4 per cent to $770.6 million, with exploration for copper deposits up 16.7 per cent,” Stuart said.

“We know the mineral exploration projects being done today have the potential to be our mining projects of the future which is why these grants are so important.”

The maximum award attainable per project is capped at $300,000, with projects able to be started from September 16.

The CEI aims to support mineral exploration programs that are technically sound, innovative, address vital knowledge gaps and contribute to the discovery of critical minerals in the state.

“Queensland has significant resources of the critical minerals the world needs to decarbonise and through these grants, we are helping back companies to find those deposits,” Stuart said.

“If we are to build a decarbonised economy, we need explorers to take the risks to find that next big deposit especially in critical minerals.

“That’s why the Government is proud of its record supporting the resources industry and our explorers who are key to establishing new projects in the future.”

Applications close on January 11 next year.

