A new era with GRX25

Austmine CEO Christine Gibbs Stewart and AusIMM CEO Stephen Durkin launch GRX25. Image: GRX

The inaugural Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25) is coming to Brisbane in May 2025, offering professionals from across the resource sector the opportunity to examine the latest boundary-pushing themes and trends.

The GRX25 theme – ‘Embracing a new era’ – is geared to helping mining industry professionals take hold of “disruptive technologies” to help forge the future of Australian mining.

The emergence of new technologies has changed the way the mining industry operates, with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning finding their way into businesses and transforming operational processes.

GRX25 will serve as a deep dive into how new technology can improve efficiency, safety and performance in this new era. The event will provide a chance to learn from industry pioneers and examine how other professionals are leading change, driving innovation, enhancing environmental sustainability and fostering resilient communities across the globe.

The program promises five plenary presentations and multiple breakout sessions across the three days. There will also be plenty of networking opportunities, alongside the chance to explore the exhibition floor and engage with industry peers.

GRX25 is the result of a partnership between by Australia’s leading mining organisations, Austmine and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

Created “by industry, for industry”, the conference aims to unite powerful communities, spark important conversations and celebrate innovation, driving businesses into a new era of growth.

GRX25 will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 20–22 2025.