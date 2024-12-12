A new director for Anglo American

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

Anne Wade will join the Anglo American board as a non-executive director from January 1, 2025.

As well as taking up the director role, Wade will also become a member of the Board Audit and Sustainability committees, the latter of which is accountable for overseeing how Anglo American manages its most material sustainability issues.

Wade is currently chair of Man Group, a London-based investment management group, and is a non-executive director of infrastructure materials company Summit Materials.

Wade has spent the majority of her career in the asset management industry, largely with Capital Group focused on infrastructure investment, and has served on the boards of Holcim and John Laing Group.

Anglo American chair Stuart Chambers welcomed Wade into the fold.

“Anne brings a wealth of buy-side insights from her career as a global asset manager, with a particular focus on infrastructure and raw materials,” Chambers said. “Her extensive experience as a non-executive director across a number of relevant industries will also add further depth to our discussions.

“We look forward to her contributions as we continue to progress towards a more highly rated platform from which Anglo American can deliver significant value accretive growth from its exceptional resource endowments in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.