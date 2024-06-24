A new Core takes shape

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Core Lithium has announced the permanent appointment of James Virgo as chief financial officer (CFO).

Virgo has been with Core for the past year and has served as interim CFO since March 2024.

Core chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Brown said Virgo possesses a comprehensive understanding of the financial landscape within the mining sector and demonstrates the ability to manage complex financial operations.

“I am delighted that James has accepted the permanent position of chief financial officer,” Brown said.

“James has supported me significantly during my transition into my new role. He brings a wealth of experience and dedication to Core.

“His deep understanding of our company’s financial landscape will undoubtedly strengthen our financial team and contribute greatly to the future of Core.”

Brown also extended his gratitude to outgoing chief financial officer and interim CEO Doug Warden, who will be leaving Core at the end of the month.

“Doug has provided me with a solid introduction and handover, and I wish him the best in his future endeavours,” he said.

Brown himself recently joined Core as CEO in May following the resignation of Gareth Manderson.

A qualified chartered accountant and an experienced finance and commercial professional, Virgo brings over 12 years of experience in the mining and professional services industries to the role.

Throughout his career, Virgo has held various senior finance and leadership roles. Before joining Core, he was the general manager of finance and investor relations at ASX-listed gold miner Resolute Mining.

In this role, he was responsible for all finance-related activities, managing taxation issues, driving business development initiatives, handling capital management, and maintaining investor relations.

“I am excited to continue contributing to our team’s success at Core,” Virgo said.

“I will focus on the right areas for our cost base and funds allocation to ensure we can grow and respond to market conditions.”

