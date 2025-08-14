A new chapter for Aquaflo Hire

The rebrand signifies more than just a name change; it represents a commitment to innovation, customer-driven solutions and national growth. Image: Aquaflo Hire

Stratquip has rebranded to strengthen its national presence and align more closely with parent company Truflo Pumps.

Stratquip has undergone a rebrand.

Aquaflo Hire, as the company is now known, is a national hire business that is more closely aligned with parent company, Truflo Pumps, presenting a clear and consistent identity across the Australian mining and quarrying sectors.

The rebrand signifies more than a name change; it represents a commitment to innovation, customer-driven solutions, and national growth.

“It’s not just about adorning the brand with a new colour,” Aquaflo Hire business manager Mark Edwards told Australian Mining. “The rebrand was the result of months of planning and collaboration, drawing on in-house expertise to oversee the process.”

The name ‘Aquaflo’ links the company more directly to Truflo Pumps and offers better recognition in the market, especially as the business continues to expand nationally.

“Our business development managers can now walk onto a mine site and there’s a natural synergy,” Edwards said. “People realise we’re part of the Truflo Pumps family, and they immediately know we’re serious about what we do.”

With operations now spanning every state and a growing footprint in Western Australia thanks to a new partnership with ITT Blakers, Aquaflo Hire is living up to its national ambitions.

“We’ve trained ITT’s maintenance teams, so now our pumps in WA are backed by a company that can service them locally,” Aquaflo Hire Queensland production manager Mick Dunshea told Australian Mining.

Having been with the business for eight years, Dunshea has seen first-hand how innovation and customer service have been the driving forces behind Aquaflo Hire’s rapid growth.

“We offer tailored hire solutions,” he said. “This means that when customers need something fast, we can get it to them on time.

“Truflo Pumps’ support means we’ve got the stock, the workshops and the R&D (research and development) to make it happen.”

This support includes over 270 units available for rent across Aquaflo Hire’s warehouses in Bathurst (New South Wales) and Yandina (Queensland), and the flexibility to customise pumps for different applications by changing out wet ends and drivers.

“It’s not just about pumping water; it’s about delivering a complete solution,” Edwards said. “That solution includes remote control, satellite tracking, flow meters, level sensors, and environmental compliance tools.”

One standout innovation is the AquaBoss asset management controller, a development from Truflo Pumps that has transformed on-site usability.

Despite his marketing background, Truflo Pump marketing and sales assistant Martin Hygemann said the AquaBoss is so user-friendly that even he would be able to operate it on-site. Its traffic-light interface helps users keep pumps in optimal ranges, while also prompting pumps to automatically shut down to avoid damage.

“We also supply remote capabilities. You can be in a truck and activate a pump at a standpipe without getting out,” Hygemann told Australian Mining.

“Or a site controller can monitor water levels and start or stop the pump remotely. It’s all about safety, efficiency, and ease of use.”

Aquaflo Hire’s solutions-first approach is underpinned by rapid response and 24–7 service, with team members often working on public holidays to get pumps to a site in need.

Looking to the future, the company is doubling its Queensland footprint with a new purpose-built facility due to open before the end of the year.

“We’re doubling our workshop area, personnel and capability,” Edwards said. “We’ve invested in major equipment like a nine-tonne telehandler, a Franna crane and more shop floor team members – all to better support our customers.”

The team is also proud of the quality of its internally developed products, including wet ends with over 10 years of continuous R&D.

“Our pumps have a great reputation,” Dunshea said. “And as more sites use them, word is spreading.”

For Aquaflo Hire, the rebrand isn’t just a cosmetic change; it’s a statement of intent, brandishing national capability, relentless innovation and the flexibility to respond to customer needs in real time.

“We don’t rent out pumps – we deliver solutions,” Edwards said. “And to do that at a high level, you need innovation at your core.”