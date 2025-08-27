A new Black Swan: Can Horizon produce gold?

Image: Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals’ pivot towards gold mining is on track, with a pre-feasibility study (PFS) at its Black Swan project showing positive indications early.

The research, which includes mining and infrastructure studies, as well as an investigation into converting the Black Swan processing plant into a gold processing unit, is now in its final stages.

The study is being undertaken by mining services contractor GR Engineering Services.

It has overseen high-level scoping studies on 24 open pit and underground mineral deposits. More detailed studies are now taking place on a number of prioritised deposits which will provide potential ore feed into the repurposed Black Swan processing plant.

Infrastructure and utilities components of the PFS are also ongoing, with engineers considering power and water supply, and networking requirements. Further civil works to accommodate greater ore storage under a hub and spoke processing model are also being considered.

On the plant side, GR Engineering Services is considering the introduction of a new gold carbon-in-leech processing facility.

The plant has been designed for a throughput of 1.5 million tonnes per annum and will incorporate the refurbishment of the existing communications circuit.

The researchers have completed a trade-off study and identified a preferred circuit that involves single-stage crushing and a semi-autonomous grinding and ball mill.

Horizon managing director and chief executive officer Grant Haywood said the PFS was an important milestone on the company’s journey to becoming an independent mid-tier gold producer.

“The study work is founded on robust technical and economic analysis of our assets and is advancing well,” he said.

“With work completed on the option studies and associated preliminary engineering design, we look forward to sharing the final outcomes in the December quarter when completed.”

A final investment decision is expected shortly after.