A new beginning for Stobie

Vale Base Metals’ Stobie open-pit mining project in Canada has recommenced operations, marking a new era for the asset.

The Stobie nickel-copper operation was last mined in March 2017. The mine was placed under care and maintenance due to low metal prices and declining ore grades.

Now, Stobie is ramping back up amid the world’s increasing demand for critical minerals needed for the global energy transition and reaching net-zero goals.

Aiding the Stobie operations is Thiess, which is implementing modern technology to effectively extract minerals from lower-grade deposits. The original equipment manufacturer is contracted to carry out the mining services for three years.

Thiess welcomed Canadian Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Greater Sudbury community leaders and other key stakeholders to the Stobie site on October 9.

The celebration recognised the beginning of operations with an emphasis on sustainable practices and partnerships with Indigenous communities.

“With our traditional territories spanning one of Canada’s key mining basins, we must take an active role in local mining activities,” Atikameksheng Anishnawbek chief Craig Nootchtai said.

The event commenced with an acknowledgment of the Traditional territories of the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Wahnapitae First Nations.

Wilkinson then took to the stage, with his visit coinciding with $CAD8.4 million ($9 million) in funding being made available through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, which aims to enhance the Greater Sudbury region’s capacity to produce critical minerals vital for the clean energy transition while creating more jobs and driving economic growth.

“The revitalisation of the Stobie pit will be a major step in advancing critical minerals – specifically the nickel and copper – needed to support Canada’s growing clean economy and stance as a reliable supplier of choice for the world, and Thiess will play a big part in that work,” Wilkinson said.

Thiess Group executive – Americas Darrell White said the company is excited to embark on Stobie’s next chapter.

“Together with our Indigenous partners, we aim to create meaningful economic opportunities to benefit all stakeholders as we work together to extract the critical minerals needed for a low carbon future,” White said.

