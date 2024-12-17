A milestone for Livium, MinRes

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Livium has successfully completed key activities under its joint development agreement (JDA) with Mineral Resources (MinRes), achieving a critical milestone in advancing its patented LieNA technology.

The activities include the development and operation of a pilot plant, successful refinement of lithium phosphate, and completion of a demonstration plant engineering study.

These achievements, alongside the successful operation of a pilot plant, remain within the JDA’s $4.5 million budget, fully funded by MinRes through a convertible note.

Discussions are now underway to determine the next steps in the LieNA commercialisation pathway, with a decision expected by January 31, 2025.

LieNA focuses on recovering lithium from fine and low-grade spodumene waste streams, which are traditionally discarded. This pioneering process can potentially enhance lithium recovery yields by up to 50 per cent, making mining operations more efficient, sustainable and profitable.

Under the terms of the JDA, MinRes provided raw materials for the extraction process and funded the development activities, while Livium contributed its LieNA technology and oversaw the pilot plant production process and engineering study.

“We are pleased with the results of the completed activities under the JDA which have provided positive and valuable insights into the LieNA technology including the potential for a new commercialisation pathway,” Livium chief executive officer and managing director Simon Linge said.

“Completion of these activities deepens our partnership with MinRes and we look forward to advancing this innovative technology towards commercialisation, delivering significant benefits to the hard rock lithium sector.

“We look forward to providing the outcomes of our discussions in the new year.”

Once the outcomes are finalised, a new 50–50 joint venture (JV) will be established between Livium and Mineral Resources.

The JV plans to license LieNA to third parties, targeting a headline royalty rate of eight per cent. If successful, this pathway could broaden Livium’s market reach, capturing royalties across multiple mining projects utilising the technology.

Livium and MinRes also plan to license LieNA to a semi-commercial facility that MinRes can independently fund and operate, potentially scaling up to a commercial-level lithium salt extraction plant.