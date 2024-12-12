A Mammoth milestone

Image: Vyacheslav Svetlichnyy/shutterstock.com

Coronado Global Resources’ Mammoth underground coal mine is set to begin mining operations, having received approval.

Located in the Curragh Mining Complex in Queensland, the Mammoth seam was first discovered in the early 1900s, but has remained untouched in its underground capacity.

Sitting at the southern end of the Curragh North pit, Mammoth will deliver an enhancement to current Curragh operations with a bord and pillar underground operation.

First coal is scheduled for December 19, and will mark the official opening of Mammoth.

“[Mammoth] will mark our first foray into underground mining in Australia and underpins our strategy of delivering organic growth to increase production and lower costs,” Coronado chief executive officer Douglas Thompson said.

“We have combined our well-established expertise and heritage in underground mining from our US operations with industry leading local partnerships to deliver this mine. Mammoth is expected to continue our strong track record of realising value from our existing assets.”

Coronado has worked closely with the Queensland Government on the approvals required to reach the important milestone.

Mammoth is set to produce a variety of high-quality low-ash metallurgical coal products which will be exported globally to a diverse customer base of steelmakers.

“We will approach every challenge with determination, clarity, alignment, and resilience, always mindful of our impact on the community, environment, and our responsibility towards future generations in the Blackwater region and surrounds,” the Coronado team said.

