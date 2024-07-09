A look back on the 2024 PNG Expo

Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2024 PNG Expo was held from July 3–4. Australian Mining takes a look at some of the highlights from the two day event.

DAY ONE

Breakfast event

The expo opened at the breakfast event sponsored by Jacon Equipment, Comet Equipment and JLE Group, all part of Maas Group.

Maas Group president – manufacturing division Adam Doyle and International Education Agency of PNG director of education Cherie Litwiller both took to the stage to welcome those in attendance.

Conference

A packed conference program meant that attendees could filter in and out while also enjoying the exhibition floor.

Sponsored by D&T Hydraulics, the conference portion of day one featured some of the most well known names in the PNG resources industry.

Green Finance Centre (Bank of PNG) director Mohinesh Prasad was first up, speaking about creating a better environment through financial institutions for green and sustainable investments.

Austrade country manager PNG Titus Hela and business development manager Kembol Kaikipae spoke to Austrade’s perspective on doing business in PNG, while Austmine manager – international projects Sheldon Varcoe talked about the emerging methods of driving innovation in mining.

After lunch, Kramer Ausenco managing director Adam Kramer took the stage to speak about its new joint venture. Kramer was followed by its partner Concept Tanks, represented by key account manager Darcy Nielsen and chief executive officer Phil Hollywood.

Rounding out day one of the conference program was PX4 director Bill Haylock who spoke to creating a strong community social licence by embracing innovation and collaboration for a sustainable future and Austin Engineering general manager – sales APAC/EMEA Brad Higgins who talked about he physics of payload efficiency.

Expo

It was a great turn out at the expo, with some big names setting up shop for the two days.

Gold sponsor Hastings Deering was in attendance, giving attendees the chance to have a go at the company’s technology.

DAY TWO

The day started with Minprovise operations manager Nigel Bluett taking the stage to open the conference program.

After Minprovise, Islands Petroleum chief executive officer Nathan Bluett (no relation) spoke to redefining fuel security in PNG, followed by a panel discussion on the importance of PPE and LOTO.

Cherie Litwiller, International Education Agency of PNG director of education, spoke about technical education and corporate training in Port Moresby and throughout PNG from the perspective of IEA TAFE College, while Steamships general manager – corporate affairs Vele Rupa spoke to the sustainability of investing in the local workforce, joint ventures, and community engagement.

Rounding out the day was Genoffgrid director Russell Grant took to the stage to speak about empowering Pacific decarbonisation: the sustainable energy transition.

