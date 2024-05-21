A lid lifting solution from Container Rotation Systems

A dual installation of the lid lifting system. Image: CRS

Container Rotation Systems (CRS), based in Sydney, Australia, continues to add innovative products to its containerised bulk handling portfolio.

The latest addition to the CRS stable is an electronically managed lid removal and replacement system. The stand-alone system is designed to be installed at the processing plant where containers have to be loaded in a fully contained and environmentally safe manner.

Containers are places in the lid lifting station where the lids are removed. The container is then filled and weighed to reach the design gross weight required. Finally, the lid is replaced and the container is moved to a marshalling area or direct to transport logistics.

“This static unit is a modulated system completely manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in western Sydney,” CRS told Australian Mining.

“It is a pre-tested plug and play design, just fit it to the mount pads, power up, and away you go.”

The lid removal and placement system utilises universal mounting points, which means it can easily accommodate different containers. The system can be installed as a free-standing asset, or mounted to the building structure.

CRS backs its products and customers with data logging capabilities. The CRS rotainer remote monitoring software provides 24/7 back up support services in this regard.

Find out more information about CRS by visiting the website.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.