A legacy celebrated at WA Mining

WA Mining will bring industry leaders together in a single location. Image: Prime Creative Media

The WA Mining Conference & Exhibition provides the perfect platform to promote upcoming products, with one key sponsor planning to debut an acquisition.

Gearing up for its WA Mining Conference & Exhibition (WA Mining) debut in 2025, networking drinks sponsor SRO Technology has a clear message: Ramsey is back.

The process instrumentation and weighing solution specialists are set to showcase the newly revived Ramsey Flex Integrator v1.5 range at the Perth event, marking a major milestone since acquiring the Ramsey product line in early 2024.

“We’re really excited to be part of WA Mining 2025 – it’s a great fit for us as we ramp up our presence at key industry events across Australia,” SRO Technology general manager David Steel told Australian Mining.

“Since we acquired the Ramsey product line, we’ve been focused on bringing new life to Ramsey’s most renowned products.

“WA Mining will provide a great opportunity to celebrate the Ramsey brand coming back to market with existing and new customers who’ve been waiting years for these solutions to return.”

WA Mining will bring together leading voices from across industry, government and academia to address key themes shaping the future of mining. This includes education and training pathways, the implementation of sustainable practices across operations, and resource optimisation.

With the WA resources sector spanning far and wide across the state, WA Mining works to assemble important industry leaders in one location, fostering collaboration, sparking innovation and accelerating business outcomes.

SRO’s weighing and instrumentation teams will be on hand to highlight the company’s expertise in product supply, maintenance, retrofitting, servicing and auditing.

“WA Mining is a great opportunity for us to connect face-to-face with the people who keep WA’s mining sector moving,” Steel said.

“It’s the perfect platform to connect with the mining community and showcase the latest from SRO Technology, especially as we continue to expand our partnerships across the state.”

Beyond new technology, SRO is focused on solving critical challenges for the resources industry, including digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

“Our latest tech, including the Ramsey Flex Integrator v1.5 range, is designed to meet specific customer needs by improving data accuracy and greater system integration,” Steel said. “We’re here to help mining operations across the west coast run more efficiently.”

A strong focus on customer relationships and technical responsiveness underpins SRO’s approach to growing its WA footprint.

“Creating an engaged, responsive and capable technician team that can deliver outcomes for customers,” Steel said. “Our focus is on customer outcomes first and foremost.

“We have a local team in Perth with decades of experience who can support on-site, solving problems and keep operations running regardless of the technology deployed at the time.”

Steel emphasised the critical role face-to-face engagement plays at events like WA Mining, saying it is “huge” for building trust and long-term industry partnerships.

“Nothing beats being there in person, showing our products in action, and getting a real sense of what our customers are dealing with so we can best respond to their needs,” he said.

“These conversations build trust, spark better solutions, and help us stay aligned with what they really need.”

As a first-time exhibitor, SRO sees WA Mining as a platform to strengthen ties with long-time customers while establishing new relationships across the west.

“WA Mining is our WA conference debut,” Steel said. “We’re looking forward to catching up with our long-time customers in the region and meeting new faces – whether that’s future contractors or clients – and start building those relationships.”

SRO’s WA Mining participation marks a new chapter for the business and the Ramsey brand, signalling a commitment to supporting the growth of the state’s mining sector.

“At SRO, we’re genuinely excited about where mining tech is heading, and proud to play a part in it,” Steel said.

“WA Mining is a great chance for us to connect, share ideas, and explore new ways we can support the industry’s growth. We’ll see you there.”

The WA Mining Conference will be held in Perth from October 8–9. For more information, visit waminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.