A holistic approach to mine rehabilitation

Proactive ecosystem restoration enables positive social, environmental and economic outcomes for a mining operation. It could be critical to a company’s bottom line.

While it’s always been a critical practice, ecosystem restoration feels like an emerging theme in the Australian mining industry.

It’s becoming more and more important in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) era for mining companies to be ‘responsible’ miners and stewards of the land with which they operate.

Dendra Systems ecology manager Guy Smith described ecosystem restoration as “a holistic and ongoing, multi-year process”.

“Ecosystem restoration (in the Australian mining industry) is essential, probably now more than ever,” he told Australian Mining.

“It’s a holistic and ongoing, multi-year process that looks to restore, as closely as possible, the ecosystem that was removed or modified to allow the extractive mining process to be undertaken.

“At a higher level, ecosystem restoration represents a sense of trust and assurance in the mining process, such that ecosystems are permitted to be cleared or modified under the condition that they and their unique features are re-established and restored post-mining.

“If done well, ecosystem restoration at a mine site can represent a level of ‘healing’ at both local and landscape levels and have tangible benefits for both communities and the natural environment.

“If done poorly, or not at all, it can have detrimental impacts on the local community and natural environment for an extended period of time and reflect poorly on all involved.”

The world is industrialising at pace, and more man-made structures are occupying the global landscape. But this doesn’t lessen the importance of ecosystems and biodiversity. With precise environmental planning and implementation, both can happily and healthily co-exist.

Dendra is not only focused on enabling fast, effective, transparent and scalable ecosystem restoration. It foresees the impact of infrastructure and industrial practices before structures are built and operations even commence.

The environmental technology company supports its mining clients with high-resolution full-site data capture and seeding solutions – through a fleet of custom drones – alongside its Dendra platform, which harnesses ecology-aware machine learning to provide a wide range of accurate, timely and actionable ecosystem insights at scale.

When it comes to mining, Dendra assures that ecosystem restoration is a process and methodology that encompasses the whole life of mine.

“The most representative and recognised part of mine rehabilitation – being the post-mining phase – is the tip of the iceberg in terms of a restoration journey, and a lot of the work will have already happened in the planning and preparation stages of that restoration work,” Smith said.

“The restoration of a functioning ecosystem is a significant undertaking and requires experience and expertise at all stages.”

A mining company that is proactive about ecosystem restoration would commence the process well before they have even built their mining operation.

“The ecosystem rehabilitation process should start well before ground is broken,” Smith said. “A plan will identify high-level details such as the total areas to be first removed and then restored, and the specific vegetation communities that comprise this area should all be fully recorded.

“From this, seeds of key species can be first identified, then collected and prioritised for collection locally, if not, from the very vegetation being removed.”

Proactive seed identification and implementation establishes “genetic provenance” for the ecosystem in question, which promotes resilience and provides the seeds, and ultimately the restored vegetation communities, with the best chance of success.

This is particularly important given the mining industry is often subject to harsh conditions and nutrient-deficient soils.

“The message there is to plan well and be guided by evidence from both site-specific examples and relevant cases where they are available,” Smith said.

“Proactive ecosystem restoration steps I’ve witnessed include a series of rehabilitation trials, including different planting into different soil and substrate treatments.”

This includes the application of composts and other organic matter, along with retained topsoil at different application rates. Results are then compared and contrasted, with the best outcomes applied to the next rehabilitation areas.

Smith said ecosystem restoration “is a constant multi-year learning journey”.

“Alongside planting, proactive ecosystem restoration can involve habitat replacement trials to install permanent habitat features within rehabilitated ecosystems,” he said.

“This could include installing hollow-bearing trees and nesting boxes, rock piles and logs to the ground layer. This is all part of a holistic process rather than just planting trees and hoping for the best.

“The addition and monitoring of fauna habitat features encourages native fauna recolonisation, reintroduces the ecosystem services they provide, and promotes a self-sustaining system.”

Proactive restoration enables positive social, environmental, and economic outcomes. What begins with truth, transparency and environmental safety can evolve into a positive legacy and future financing gains.

“Ecosystem restoration builds trust in the community, with successful restoration works enabling ecosystems to persist long after mining operations have ceased,” Smith said. “It leaves a positive legacy for all to see and for all involved.

“The flip side is a tainted legacy. The repercussions of not implementing and maintaining successful ecosystem restoration has a lasting impact and leaves a tainted reputation for the parties responsible.

“If you’re looking for new project financing and you’ve got poor legacies or are battling legal claims over mismanaged rehabilitation, that affects you commercially and financially.”

In supporting its clients across the whole life of mine, Dendra harnesses the latest technologies and innovations to ensure it can capture and analyse an entire mine area in high resolution, including difficult-to-access locations.

A regular monitoring cycle ensures issues like erosion and weed infestation can be identified and managed before they develop into more costly challenges.

“Dendra operates a fleet of custom seeding drones that spread a biodiverse mix of native species (specifically selected for a site) over difficult-to-navigate terrain,” Smith said.

This is where insights from the Dendra platform come to the fore.

“Once established, these ecosystem restoration efforts and the resulting year-on-year trends are monitored within the Dendra platform using data collected from our custom drone-based set-up that flies over the entire area in question and captures the environment in high-res and multispectral imagery,” Smith said.

“The data obtained is then analysed by a unique combination of ecology-aware machine learning supported by a team of experienced ecologists.

“Analysing a rehabilitation site using Dendra’s platform allows land managers to see the full picture literally and have complete transparency across their entire ecosystem rehabilitation area.

“This is in contrast to traditional methods, where small sub-sets of the area would typically be surveyed and the rest extrapolated based on those results.”

Smith said having complete transparency and vision throughout an entire mine site enables clear evidence-based decisions to be made across all aspects of restoration to ultimately achieve the best results.

The ability to combine deep domain expertise with the latest technology means Dendra is strongly placed to support the mining industry’s growing environmental quandaries. It’s a reality only likely to snowball as the ESG revolution further intensifies.

This feature appeared in the May 2023 issue of Australian Mining.