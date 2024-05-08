A Herculean achievement

The delivery of the Hercules A2000 was celebrated by Schlam in April. Image: Schlam

WA mining product and services supplier Schlam reached a significant milestone with the delivery of its 2000th Hercules dump truck body.

Schlam celebrated the recent achievement of its 2000th Hercules dump truck body with the completion of Hercules A2000, which the company called a testament to its “dedication to excellence and innovation in mining equipment”.

The body was recently transported to a BHP mine site in the Pilbara to join another 300-plus Hercules bodies in the BHP Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) fleet.

The commemoration of the 2000th Hercules dump truck body marks a historic moment for Schlam. Employees from various departments gathered to celebrate the milestone and reflect on the company’s continued success.

Schlam Payload Asia-Pacific managing director Hendrik Mueller expressed his pride in the team’s effort.

“It was great to see our extended team collectively celebrating an important milestone in our company history, one that they all played a part in,” he said. “The collective pride was also a testament to our principle of working ‘stronger together’.”

Maximising payload through innovation

Innovation and advanced engineering design have played a big part in Schlam’s success, particularly with its Hercules open-cut dump bodies, which continue to deliver significant payload benefits for miners around the world.

The Hercules dump truck body, first manufactured in Australia in 2003, has earned a reputation for its performance, quality and reliability. With its unique curved design and advanced use of materials, the Hercules offers miners significant advantages, including a demonstrated payload increase above 10 per cent, according to Schlam.

The Hercules is designed to reduce the weight of all non-wearing areas, utilising thicker and harder grade steel in high-wear areas and optimising lighter materials for structural components, all without sacrificing structural integrity.

“A lighter and stronger dump body enables miners to carry more ore, which not only translates into increased payload, but also savings in terms of fuel and ultimately carbon emissions,” Mueller said.

Hercules dump bodies are also regarded for their extended service life, with the company assisting its customers to mitigate the issues of wear common in hard rock mining environments.

“Hercules bodies generally have a longer service life, which can be further extended with the right wear mitigation strategy,” Mueller said. “In fact, Hercules A0071 was recently decommissioned after operating in the Western Australian goldfields for 16 years.”

Built with miners, for miners

Schlam believes its success in reaching its 2000th Hercules dump body milestone can also be attributed to its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

“Hercules is built for miners, with miners,” Mueller said. “Our sales and technical support teams work closely with our customers to ensure that every Hercules is uniquely designed and built to meet the specific site requirements.

“We’re also growing our sales and after-sales teams, ensuring that customer service is exceptional at every step of their experience with Schlam.”

For Schlam, innovation stems from researching and addressing the new challenges and opportunities presented in the mining industry.

“We do this by working closely with our customers, with our continual learning being the key part of our innovation,” Mueller said.

“So when we celebrate a milestone such as this, the celebration also extends to our valued customers.”

Meeting a growing global demand

Trusted by Tier 1 mining companies, contractors and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) truck suppliers worldwide, demand for Hercules dump bodies continues to increase globally.

After the first Hercules was manufactured in Australia in 2003, it took 17 years to reach the 1000th milestone, with the 2000th body built just four years later.

Hercules dump bodies are now actively engaged in mining operations across six continents. From the scorching deserts of Australia to the frigid plains of Kazakhstan and the tropical regions of Africa, Hercules dump bodies consistently deliver the payload advantages they were individually designed for.

With supply contracts in place with the likes of BHP, Fortescue, Glencore, Northern Star, Newmont, and other major miners, Hercules is set to continue along this upward growth path.

To meet the growing demand, and to continue its dedication to satisfying customer needs, Schlam has worked to improve its manufacturing capabilities.

In 2023, the company implemented LEAN manufacturing principles, similar to those used by leading automotive and aircraft manufacturers. In the same year, the company invested significantly in automation, including a manufacturing execution system to integrate and streamline its production operation.

Schlam introduced robotics into its manufacturing operation in 2024, with other innovations ready to be implemented.

These initiatives have not only improved manufacturing efficiencies and working environments but have created more jobs and brought Schlam’s manufacturing capabilities to world-class standards.

“We have created efficiencies in our manufacturing processes through the introduction of robotics, automation, and LEAN manufacturing principles, all the while maintaining our focus on safety, quality and employment,” Mueller said.

Global expansion

Strengthening its worldwide presence, Schlam has formed partnerships with quality-driven manufacturers in China and Mexico, allowing the company to quickly respond to the demands of customers in key international markets.

Schlam opened a dedicated Americas office in Tucson, Arizona, in 2023 to better serve its customers within the region.

Last year also saw Schlam transport seven Hercules bodies across China to supply a leading miner in Kazakhstan. The 6000km project was keenly viewed by a Chinese TV audience of 36 million people.

“In a relatively short time, we’ve developed into a truly global company,” Mueller said.

The achievement of delivering the 2000th Hercules dump body underscores Schlam’s commitment to driving efficiency and productivity in the mining industry. It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to partnering with its valued customers.

As Schlam looks towards the future, the company remains steadfast in its mission to make mining equipment more productive.

With a legacy of problem-solving engineering dating back to its founding in 1996, Schlam continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the mining industry.

This feature appeared in the May 2024 issue of Australian Mining.