A Great White expansion

Andromeda Metals has secured an offtake agreement with Japanese manufacturer Plantan Yamada for the delivery of high-quality kaolin.

The Agreement is for the supply of 25,000 tonnes of high-quality Great White KCM90 over the first three years of production from Andromeda’s Great White Project in South Australia.

Plantan Yamada is a respected Japanese manufacturer of high-quality ceramics and porcelain.

“This Agreement with a highly respected, multi-generational Japanese porcelain producer fits the company’s strategic positioning and commercial strategy, in response to the tightening of global markets for high-quality kaolin,” Andromeda chief executive officer Bob Katsiouleris said.

Plantan Yamada’s owner, Mr Yamada, reacted to the agreement.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Andromeda for the supply of high-quality kaolin from The Great White Project,” he said.

“The agreement follows extensive, multi-year analysis and testing of Andromeda’s kaolin products, which confirmed its superior qualities to us.

“We are also and pleased to secure a consistent supply of high-quality kaolin given increasingly uncertain world supply and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

In March, Andromeda’s Great White halloysite-kaolin project overcame its final hurdle.

In the second and final stage of the regulatory process, the site’s program for environment protection and rehabilitation (PEPR) was approved, permitting the processing of up to 300,000 tonnes per annum (tpa).

Andromeda was granted the mining lease for the South Australian mine in December 2021, after signing an offtake agreement for 70,000tpa in June of the same year.

Great White currently has a mine life of 28 years, and the PEPR enables Andromeda to begin staged development of the site.