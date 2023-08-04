A golden process

Derrick Corporation’s gold screening equipment can minimise maintenance and increase production.

Derrick Corporation’s innovative gold screening equipment allows customers to get more out of their operations.

Gold has been an integral part of the Australian mining environment for centuries. But as ore deposits get deeper and harder to access, processing equipment must keep up to ensure the precious metal can be mined for years to come.

Derrick Corporation has committed itself to developing new and innovative screening equipment to advance gold processing, while also contributing to a favourable investment return for its customers.

“A lot of our innovations come from providing solutions to our current customers,” Derrick general manager mining Garth Hay told Australian Mining.

“For example, the development of the G-Vault (urethane interstage screen) came from a customer complaint about their interstage screen being one of the bottlenecks of their system.”

Over a number of years, Derrick has developed screening solutions to minimise the maintenance a customer has to undertake and to reduce environmental impact.

These new designs and capabilities permit screens to replace more traditional flowsheet elements.

“A Derrick Stack Sizer can replace the hydrocyclones in a grinding circuit, resulting in greater recovery at reduced power consumption per tonne,” Hay said.

“Derrick machines provide superior performance in a smaller footprint, which can offer a huge advancement for a gold plant. By replacing old hydrocyclone technology with modern high-frequency vibrating screens, overall plant capacity can increase by 20 to 50 per cent.”

The G-Vault complete interstage unit is the latest addition to the Derrick gold processing portfolio. The G-Vault employs a modular approach, combining a screen surface with a robust and easy-to-connect support structure.

“The G-Vault features tapered openings and can withstand higher temperatures, contributing to its non-blinding characteristics,” Hay said.

“These non-blinding and abrasion-resistant properties result in a screen with higher throughput, increased life and less maintenance, all of which lead to a more efficient recovery of gold.”

The G-Vault, which has been installed in multiple locations around the world, has been met with wide acclaim.

“Customers are happy to report benefits from a maintenance and production standpoint,” Hay said. “From a maintenance side, we are decreasing man hours spent on maintaining a piece of equipment which in turn helps to reduce risk on-site. From a production standpoint, the G-Vault can increase flow, help mitigate carbon loss and run a consistent CIP (carbon in pulp) or CIL (carbon in leach) system.”

One of Derrick’s primary objectives is to minimise operational costs by developing highly durable machines.

For example, the Derrick integrated vibratory motors feature maintenance-free components that eliminate the need for routine maintenance and downtime. Used in conjunction with Derrick’s long-lasting Polyweb urethane panels, these motors enable clients to achieve optimal availability of their equipment.

The extensive research that goes into the development of these machines helps to ensure a high gold recovery rate and seamless user experience.

This research has evolved into the development of a range of screening solutions to address various gold-processing needs, including hydrocyclone overflow trash duty, tailings carbon safety, in-tank interstage carbon retention, de-gritting, loaded carbon, carbon sizing, carbon dewatering, gravity protection separation, and carbon column safety.

“Our focus has always been to reduce operation expenses by creating more robust machines,” Hay said.

“We have found our customers achieve higher availability with our machines. For example, once the G-Vault is installed, it can be operated for approximately six months before it is required to be changed.

“Other similar solutions may need weekly maintenance, which comes at extra man hours and a loss of tonnes. The G-Vault provides operational, production and safety benefits that increase profitability.”

With a new Australian office now open in Queensland, Derrick is ideally placed to help its customers make the most of its gold processing solutions, no matter the location.

