A golden north

Northern Star is committed to achieving its growth ambitions safely.

Career opportunities abound at Northern Star Resources – and the Gold Industry Group can help people find them.

Since its inception, the Gold Industry Group has led long-term initiatives that grow understanding of the sector’s value to the Australian economy and broader community.

The not-for-profit association’s latest initiative is its Gold Jobs platform, an online hub providing information on career pathways and opportunities in the Australian gold mining industry.

The online hub makes it easier for job-seekers, employees, students and teachers to stay alert on employment and career pathway opportunities in the gold sector.

So far this year, 60,000 users have explored the website and more than 600 job opportunities have been posted to the platform from some of Australia’s largest gold mining operations and organisations.

One of these companies is Northern Star Resources, which has posted more than 100 opportunities on the platform since July.

Northern Star Resources’ executive manager of people and culture Marianne Dravnieks told Australian Mining that the major miner had been a member of the Gold Industry Group since its inception in 2015.

“We are represented on the Gold Industry Group’s governing board by one of our executives,” she said.

“The Gold Industry Group’s vision to connect Australians to the gold industry – by working together to strengthen the industry, promote its value, support its people and grow the sector’s communities – resonates strongly with Northern Star and aligns with our approach to work with all stakeholders.”

As a global-scale gold producer, Northern Star is creating many new roles for experienced and enthusiastic mine workers across its three production centres: Yandal and Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, and Pogo in Alaska.

“Roles that need to be filled cover the full range of gold mining jobs, with a particular focus on production roles at the moment,” Dravnieks said. “For example, we are actively recruiting for open-pit operators, process technicians, mechanical fitters and mining engineers.”

Northern Star is ideally looking for candidates with operations experience and successful past employment in the gold sector, but it is also providing entry-level opportunities.

This includes fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) and residential opportunities.

“The scale of our operations in WA, for example, means our people can enjoy a great career within the one company,” Dravnieks said. “They can seek opportunities in open-pit and underground mines and in residential as well as FIFO roles.

“In addition, there is the opportunity to work for our in-house mining services business, which operates across many of our sites.”

Northern Star believes that every role is important for its success.

“Like many of our gold peers, we have a significant growth program in front of us as we drive our purpose to generate superior returns for stakeholders,” Dravnieks said.

“To make sure we successfully and safely achieve our growth ambitions, we need to recruit more people who want to join the Northern Star family.

“At Northern Star, we are proud of our roots in WA’s gold sector and the fact that we operate in Tier-1 jurisdictions in WA and Alaska. We live in the communities in which our stakeholders live.”

Northern Star workers operate under a high standard that prioritises health and wellbeing while driving respectful behaviours.

“Our leadership knowledge base is strong and our processes are robust,” Dravnieks said.

“Our people experience a stable and effective organisation that they can grow in and evolve with as they develop their careers in the gold sector.

“Gold holds a special place in many people’s hearts – and that extends to opportunities to work in the gold sector.”

This feature appeared in the November 2023 issue of Australian Mining.