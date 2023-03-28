A golden find for Westgold

Westgold Resources has reported “spectacular” gold intervals at its Great Fingall Cue deposit in Western Australia.

New drilling at the deposit has shown the previous finding of flattening of the Great Fingall Reef is actually a hanging wall bifurcation, with the main reef now considered to be steeper than first thought.

The drilling program will now be extended into the fourth quarter of 2023, with the newly interpreted geometry underpinning a revised mineral estimate, mine plan and commercial evaluation.

“These latest results demonstrate the substantial latent value potential we are yet to unlock at Great Fingall, which is one of three mines within Westgold’s suite of assets with over a million ounces of historical gold production,” Westgold managing director Wayne Bramwell said.

“After initially being disappointed with the early results under the current ore reserve, our geologists recognised that what had previously been interpreted as series of footwall splays in the open-pit environment and the nearby Golden Crown mine was in fact the continuation of the Great Fingall Reef in a steeper orientation, with the previously interpreted reef being a hanging wall bifurcation.

“These new observations have been validated, with the reinterpreted orebody geometry being intersected within metres of where it has been predicted by recent drill holes designed to test the updated interpretation.”

The Great Fingall deposit has been producing gold since the late 1800s, with mining being conducted in the area from 1891 to 1929.

Westgold commenced mining in 2020 and established underground decline access.

“The size of the prize here is large and its proximity to our Tuckabianna processing hub demands we continue to systematically test, evaluate, and define a plan that maximises the value from this iconic, high grade mine,” Bramwell said.