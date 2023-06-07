A forward-thinking partnership

Minprovise and Kawasaki share an ethos that can be summarised as “changing forward”.

The name ‘Kawasaki’ may conjure up ideas of fast motorcycles, but in the global mining industry it’s powerful, precise crushing and material handling equipment.

It all began with innovative shipbuilding when Shozo Kawasaki founded Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, in 1878. The company has since continued to grow and evolve with the spirit of innovation that has kept it one step ahead in a world that keeps changing at an ever-increasing rate.

It’s not surprising, then, that Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) teamed up with an Australian company positioning itself as a forward-thinking partner within the mining, oil and gas, infrastructure and construction industries.

Minprovise has been a partner of KHI through its crushing and grinding business division, Earthtechnica Co Ltd (ETCL), since 2006, becoming Kawasaki’s Australian agent in 2011 and then exclusive distributor in 2016.

Earlier this year, Kawasaki appointed Minprovise as a non-exclusive agent in Australia to market and promote its material handling systems, which include stackers, stacker-reclaimers, ship loaders and unloaders.

This positions WA-based Minprovise to confidently handle all aspects from crushing to bulk material handling, harnessing Kawasaki’s superior engineering, design and manufacture of their equipment and products to this local specialist services, engineering and products company.

ETCL was established in 2003, when the crusher divisions of Kawasaki and Kobe Steel integrated. With over 50 years’ experience across more than 40 countries in the field of crushers, ETCL has extensive understanding and know-how that has resulted in specific improvements to its crushers, reducing energy needed by up to 60 per cent.

A prime example of this innovative development is the ZI cone crusher series that incorporates all the key benefits of the successful Kawasaki CYBAS cone design with added features gleaned from their expertise.

In an unprecedented move to be able to support growth in the Australian mining market and decrease supply lead times, Minprovise has procured two EarthTechnica ZI 2100 and two ZI 1800 cone crushers and has them housed in WA.

In fact, the company has gone so far as to assemble a working ZI-2100 in its main workshop and have it available for viewing in conjunction with the Active Gap Control (AGC) system it has introduced to the Australian market. AGC is an innovative solution to control material size, shape and quality at the touch of a button. It’s ideally suited for finite quality control.

As the Kawasaki group increases its focus on the iron ore sector with its balance machines and following its extraordinary success in the local and international diamond, gold and quarry sectors, Minprovise and Kawasaki are expecting to attract attention.

Kawasaki incorporating ETCL brings its excellent reputation for precision engineering design of their equipment and products, while Minprovise adds its extensive specialist fixed plant maintenance and crusher knowledge and expertise to the mix, as well as its ability to function as an EPCM or work with EPCM’s in the creation of new intelligently designed crushing circuits that can yield maximum high-quality product for substantially lower energy cost.

This forward-thinking partnership is powering potential, from crusher through bulk material handling to cargo.

This feature appeared in the June 2023 issue of Australian Mining.