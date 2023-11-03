A force in service support

The Bedeschi Australia mining truck.

After starting its Australian operations at the beginning of 2023, the Bedeschi Group has quickly built a strong and stable organisation to service customers across the mining sector.

Having been operating as a family-owned and managed business since 1908, the Bedeschi Group knows the value of customer care and relationships. So when the group saw a chance to support more customers in Australia, it jumped at the opportunity.

As a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the bulk material handling and balanced machine space, Bedeschi has continued to grow its presence in many regions of the world, expanding into offices on either side of Australia, in Perth and Port Hedland in Western Australia and in Brisbane in Queensland.

With its head office based in Padua, Italy, Bedeschi is currently under the leadership of its fourth-generation chief executive officer (CEO), Rino Bedeschi.

“My clear vision for the Bedeschi Group is to be the global number-one in balanced machines and material handling technology,” Bedeschi told Australian Mining. “To achieve this goal – and to maintain this position – we need to have a strong organisation and footprint in Australia.

“Australia is an extremely important market for Bedeschi and a good relationship with clients is paramount.

“Our quality and performance, regardless of product or scope we deliver, always needs to be at the highest level in terms of quality and turnaround times paired with competitive pricing.”

Thanks to strong organic growth in the past 12 months, the Bedeschi Group has nearly doubled its engineering capacity in Australia and Italy. It has also established two new offices in Germany.

“We are also operating a number of company-owned fabrication workshops and assembly yards globally,” Bedeschi said.

“We are a full line supplier for new machine projects and all aspects of aftermarket services.”

As part of its expansion down under, the company hired Uwe Zulehner as the CEO of Bedeschi Australia.

“Since the start of 2023, we have hired a strong workforce with decades of experience and extensive knowledge of our customer operations and the equipment and technologies that are applied,” Zulehner said.

“We have intensively engaged with our customers to ensure a sound understanding of their current and future demands for services in an ever-changing environment.

“The organisation we have built in Australia, paired with over 100 years of history and experience of the Bedeschi Group globally, gives us the leading edge as an ‘all out of one hand’ market leader in the area of balanced machines such as reclaimers, stackers, ship loaders and other mining equipment.”

The next stepping-stone for Bedeschi will be to further the company’s growth by opening its first wholly owned workshop and warehouse facility.

Located south of Perth, this facility will provide additional opportunities for the business to expand.

“We have built strong relationships with customers across our portfolio and have successfully completed balance machine inspections and major shutdowns, providing our technical expertise, site supervisors and shutdown crews for our customer on-site in the Pilbara,” Bedeschi general manager aftermarket Marco Ringe said.

“Our spare parts and engineering teams are supporting operations on an ongoing basis with the supply and continuous improvement of spare, wear and replacement parts.

“Our new workshop and warehouse will provide us with the capacity to serve our customers more efficiently and cost-effectively, with the highest industry quality and performance.”

Zulehner is excited to be welcoming these developments into the Australian arm of the business.

“With these developments and considering the current demands and requirement from the market, I am extremely confident the Bedeschi Group business will continue to grow and will build a team of the best available talents to ensure our customers are served in the most efficient and effective way possible,” he said.

“The Bedeschi Australia engineering and aftermarket teams are always available for our clients.”

This feature appeared in the November 2023 issue of Australian Mining.