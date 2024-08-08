A flag in every state

AAA Trailers’ new facilities mean the company can respond quickly and efficiently to its customer’s challenges. Image: AAA Trailers

AAA Trailers’ critical expansion is now complete, and the supplier is already hitting the ground running.

AAA Trailers is confident the mining industry wants what it’s got. It’s not just a hunch, either; the company’s customers have been calling for more of the supplier since it launched into the sector over a decade ago.

That’s why AAA Trailers made the herculean effort to grow its reach into nearly every state, with strongholds now in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane – and plans to move into the Northern Territory.

According to director Daniel Bull, it’s all part of AAA Trailers’ dedication to delivering efficient, quality service to its customer.

“The expansion of our presence signifies more than just the physical opening of new branches,” Bull told Australian Mining. “It represents a strategic commitment to meet the evolving needs of our clientele.

“By locating branches in key urban centres and transport hubs, AAA Trailers is positioning itself to better serve a wider spectrum of clients, from large logistics companies to independent truck operators.”

AAA Trailers has always put the needs of its customers first. Whether it is delivering solutions within a tight timeframe or customising existing stock to meet the needs of a particular challenge, the company is determined to excel.

“We are one of the only suppliers in Australia that has excellent quantities of stock on hand, ready to go,” Bull said. “If a customer has an idea for a much-needed new trailer design, we’ll get it done.”

From drop, flat deck and quad axle trailers to low loaders, side tippers and more, AAA Trailers thinks ahead when it comes to holistic hauling solutions.

With an emphasis on safety and reliability, Bull said AAA Trailers is perfectly situated to manage an operation’s entire trucking fleet.

“AAA Trailers’ commitment to quality extends beyond our products to every aspect of our operations,” he said. “We aim to ensure customers receive not only top-of-the-line trailers but also unparalleled support and service at every touchpoint.”

The benefits of AAA Trailers’ expansion go beyond the mere sale of its products; it highlights the company’s commitment to investing in Australian infrastructure, resources and personnel.

By backing the resources sector into the future, Bull said AAA Trailers is showing the industry the company is confident in the growth potential of the Australian mining industry.

“By investing in expansion during a time of economic uncertainty, we are not only bolstering our own footprint but also contributing to the vitality of the nation’s economy, creating job opportunities and stimulating local economies in the process,” he said.

By positioning itself in multiple regions, the company is better equipped to navigate shifting industry trends, regulatory landscapes and customer preferences – aiming to safeguard its continued success.

“As AAA Trailers celebrates this milestone, we invite our customers, partners and stakeholders to join in commemorating this achievement,” Bull said.

“The expansion of accessibility across Australia is not merely a triumph for AAA Trailers but a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have supported our journey thus far.”

For Bull – and AAA Trailers as a whole – it all comes down to supporting and growing with its customers.

“Our expanded accessibility speaks to our unwavering dedication to quality”, Bull said. “AAA Trailers is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the Australian mining industry for years to come.”

This feature appeared in the August 2024 issue of Australian Mining.