A ‘first-of-its-kind’ drilling solution

Master Drilling is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance safety and efficiency. Image: Master Drilling Australia

Master Drilling Group is bringing its remote drilling capabilities to the Australian market.

Since Master Drilling hit Australian shores in June 2020, it has successfully delivered raise bore projects across the country for several Tier 1 miners. And the company is only getting stronger.

Having successfully introduced remote drilling operations in South Africa, Peru and Botswana, Master Drilling is now bringing those capabilities to Australian mine sites.

Master Drilling Australia’s remote capabilities offer flexibility and immediate impact through quick implementation, improved safety, and increased production time and profitability, decreasing operator fatigue in the process.

“Master Drilling Group’s expansion of remote drilling operations to Australia is driven by our commitment to aligning with the evolving needs of our clients,” Master Drilling general manager – Australasia Joshua Sugden told Australian Mining.

“By introducing this innovative technology, we aim to address critical challenges that our clients consistently face, particularly in terms of safety and efficiency.”

Establishing Master Drilling’s system is simple and features minimal requirements, comprising a site network, camera configuration, proxy sensors, surface hardware, and plug-and-play methodology. The client only needs to provide underground power and fibre connection.

“Our goal is to provide cutting-edge solutions that support our clients in achieving their objectives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,” Sugden said.

Master Drilling Australia is set to conduct its first remote drilling project at a mine in New South Wales, with the letter of award given to the company in February 2024.

“Since winning the work, the Master Drilling Australia team has been working tirelessly to ensure all equipment is fit for purpose, and our rig has the necessary upgrades to integrate the remote drilling capability,” Sugden said. “We began mobilising to the site in August.

“This meticulous preparation has involved rigorous testing and modifications to ensure the remote drilling technology operates seamlessly, guaranteeing the highest standards of safety and efficiency for our client.”

Master Drilling will integrate its remote drilling technology by utilising the client’s underground fibre optic network to communicate with the underground rig’s surface controls.

“Combined with the installation of cameras to observe the drill site and bottom of the shaft material stockpile, the technology’s proximity sensors will ensure no personnel enters these areas during remote drilling operations,” Sugden said.

Other benefits of the technology include less downtime through increased machine utilisation during shift changes, as well as reduced mine delays and firing times, while operations can continue during underground shift changes or evacuation.

Training can also be facilitated from a safe environment.

“Master Drilling’s remote drilling capabilities are unique, especially as this technology is first of its kind in the Australian raisebore industry,” Sugden said.

“Our advanced solutions offer unmatched precision and efficiency, setting a new standard in the sector.”

Master Drilling’s innovation in the remote drilling space wouldn’t be possible without its research and development (R&D) expertise, with the company harnessing advanced technology and expertise to seamlessly integrate control systems, instrumentation, communication networks and equipment development.

“The primary objectives of our R&D team are to optimise our processes and foster a culture of safety and innovation,” Sugden said.

“By doing so, R&D plays a pivotal role in driving Master Drilling’s success, ensuring we remain at the forefront of technological advancements in the drilling and rock boring industry.”

Master Drilling will look to incorporate more and more automation in the future as the company aims to eliminate human intervention entirely.

“This shift will mitigate the risk of human error and reduce potential hazards to personnel,” Sugden said.

“The benefits of autonomous drilling will revolutionise the raisebore sector, offering uninterrupted drilling time, self-learning operations, predictive feedback control, zero harm, 100 per cent production time, and zero per cent downtime.”

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.