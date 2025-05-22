A first for Queensland’s critical minerals

Vanadinite, one of the main industrial ores of vanadium. Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Construction of the Queensland Resources Common User Facility has commenced, bolstering the state’s critical minerals sector.

To be situated at Cleveland Bay Industrial Park, the Queensland Resources Common User Facility will act as a hub to trial production processes for commercialisation and enable prospective miners to begin producing mineral samples at scale.

It will be an Australian-first critical minerals facility in Townsville.

“The aim (of the facility) is to accelerate the development of commercial mining projects, promote investment in advanced mineral manufacturing opportunities and enable development of supply chain and supporting industries in Queensland,” the Queensland Government said.

Sedgman, a CIMIC Group member, has been appointed as the managing contractor to lead the facility’s design and delivery.

Expected to be operational in late 2026, the facility will:

pilot production processes and research intermediate/end products

train staff on equipment, processes and handling hazardous materials

produce samples for customers

assess potential by-products, waste streams and recyclable materials

demonstrate processes at scale to validate commerciality and technical viability to secure finance, investor interest, off-take agreements and partnerships.

“The (State) Government recognises the important role this project will play in developing Queensland’s critical minerals sector and has committed to the project with bulk earthworks now underway on site,” Queensland Deputy Premier and State Development, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Jarrod Bleijie said.

“North Queensland’s reserves alone are estimated to be worth $500 billion, and strategically locating this facility in Townsville capitalises on the regional strengths across the north and northwest.”

The facility will initially focus on vanadium, a critical mineral known for its use in steel production, batteries and electronics.

It is expected that vanadium processing will commence at the facility in 2025, with the facility to expand its processing capabilities to other critical minerals at a later stage.

“The Queensland Resources Common User Facility will put Queensland at the forefront of resources innovation, and we’ll see advances in manufacturing, defence and research because of it,” Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dale Last said.

“Commercial mining projects will get off the ground quicker in Queensland, the supply chain will be bolstered, and the industry will grow, especially in the North … the (State) Government backs Queensland’s mining industry and is delivering practical support, along with faster decisions and streamlined approvals.”

