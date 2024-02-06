A crushing behemoth

The Powerscreen Premiertrak 760 has a maximum crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per hour. Image: Lincom

In the Powerscreen Premiertrak 760, Lincom offers the mining and quarrying industries one of the largest mobile crushers on the market.

When Lincom introduced the new Powerscreen Premiertrak 760 jaw crusher to the Australian mining industry it early 2023, it was an instant success.

Two Premiertrak 760s were initially ordered and both sold within weeks, so Lincom ordered another two for the Australian market.

A year on, Australian Mining spoke to Lincom general manager sales Darren ‘Barney’ Smith about how the Premiertrak 760 has been performing for one of the company’s customers in New South Wales.

“The Premiertrak 760 is operating in a hard-rock application near Wollongong on the south coast of New South Wales,” Smith said. “The machine has been doing around 650 tonnes per hour (tph) at about a 120-millimetre close side setting.

“The machine has been running for a good 10 months now. The customer is extremely happy with it, and we’re getting positive feedback from the operators as well.

“It’s been a game-changer for us.”

Before the Premiertrak 760 came to market, Smith said, Australian mining and quarrying industries were in need of a larger jaw that could crush high tonnages.

Powerscreen responded by manufacturing one of the largest mobile jaw crushers on the market. At more than 80,000kg and with a maximum crushing capacity of 750tph, the Premiertrak 760 is a beast.

Fitted with the Terex Jaques JW55 single-toggle jaw, the Premiertrak 760 comprises a single-toggle chamber powered by a direct-drive system, which means the machine is more fuel efficient and requires a lower engine load to operate than many other models.

A 10m3 hopper with hydraulically folding sides and a wedge clamp system enables faster set-up times. The Premiertrak 760 also features a vibrating pan feeder connected to an independent pre-screen, providing essential removal of fines before reaching the chamber.

The mobile nature of the Premiertrak 760 means the crusher can tram to wherever a customer most needs it on a mine site.

“Such is the mobile design of Powerscreen’s crushers and screeners; you can track the Premiertrak 760 up to the rock face, move it into different deposits on-site or track it into a different part of the pit,” Smith said.

“You can use it as a primary crusher on its own or you can throw it into a train with other machines.”

Smith said the Premiertrak 760 could be used alongside, for example, a Powerscreen 1300 Maxtrak cone crusher or a Powerscreen Warrior 2400 scalping screen.

“It’s a very versatile piece of kit,” he said.

As the Premiertrak 760 turns heads across international mining and quarrying industries, customers are eager to see the crusher in action.

Smith said one Lincom customer has been accommodating enough to allow prospective buyers to come on-site and see the Premiertrak 760 at work.

“We have had a few people looking to purchase this machine go to site and see the crusher getting fed in its true form,” Smith said. “They can ask any questions and our customer has given them honest feedback.”

With the support of its customers, Lincom has generated plenty of interest in the Premiertrak 760, with Smith indicating a few more machines were set to be sold in Western Australia.

As Lincom continues to support the Australasian mining and quarrying industries with the latest Powerscreen crushing and screening products, the company is also undergoing a brand refresh.

A new Lincom logo (see above) was recently launched, representing a renewed effort from the company to reinvent, reimagine and reinvest in the future.

“The primary goal of this refresh is to ensure that our brand remains recognisable and respected in the industry while also reflecting who we are as a company and our values,” Lincom said.

Lincom group marketing manager Renata Hjelmstrom said the brand refresh reflects the company’s roots and its long-standing presence in the market.

“It reminds customers that our brand has a history, not just a corporate marketing strategy,” Hjelmstrom said. “We are not merely chasing short-term trends but embracing our heritage while adapting to the changing times.

“The new Lincom Group logo symbolises growth, innovation and trust. The sleek, contemporary design and bold colours reflect our determination and confidence.”

This feature appeared in the February 2024 issue of Australian Mining.