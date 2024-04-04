A copper sunrise

Copper to the World will bring the industry together to discuss the future of this valuable commodity. Image: Austmine

With copper demand predicted to outstrip supply in the coming years, Austmine’s Copper to the World conference in South Australia will discuss key levers to overcome this challenge.

A highly efficient electrical conduit, copper is essential in the production of renewable energy and as the world shifts to net-zero, the commodity is needed now more than ever.

And with South Australia holding 70 per cent of the country’s copper reserves, the state is well-placed to be a key copper supplier.

The amount of copper currently being mined is not matching demand. And regardless of SA’s reserves, the state isn’t immune to the challenges faced by the broader copper industry.

That’s where Copper to the World comes in.

Held in Adelaide from June 18–19 in partnership with Austmine, the SA Government and principal partner BHP, Copper to the World will bring the industry together to discuss the future of this valuable commodity.

“Australia has the expertise and skills needed to create a sustainable and successful copper nation,” Austmine chief executive officer Christine Gibbs Stewart told Australian Mining.

“But we need to come together and learn from other world-class copper producers and share how we can better tackle the challenges the industry is facing.”

The central theme of Copper to the World is ‘innovating for a sustainable future’, with the conference focusing on the technologies and strategies to meet future demand.

“Austmine’s ambition is to create one of the world’s most important copper conferences,” Gibbs Stewart said.

“Bringing together the key players, industry experts, technology leaders and global producers, we will focus on the key innovation levers we have to find new deposits, develop assets quickly and increase production, while driving down costs and meeting decarbonisation targets.

“With BHP’s exciting plans for the state, South Australia is certainly the right place to be, and our METS sector guarantees the right solutions.

As principal partner, BHP will be featured in a number of sessions and will share important developments about their business in South Australia.

BHP’s Think & Act Differently team, formerly part of OZ Minerals, will be there in force and Austmine is hoping to soon launch an interactive challenge that will bring the best and brightest together to help drive the green copper revolution.

Austmine has lined up a host of experienced speakers to share their knowledge with attendees.

This includes Rio Tinto managing director – group technical Craig Stegman, Aeris Resources executive chair André Labuschagne, non-executive director Jacqui McGill and OK Tedi chief executive officer Kedi Ilimbit.

“There are ambitious plans for South Australian copper production and the conference will also feature home-grown companies Hillgrove Resources, Rex Minerals and Havilah Resources for an update on their projects.” Gibbs Stewart said.

“Not only will we hear from copper producers, but the exhibition and conference presentations will feature the technologies, services and skills our world-leading METS companies provide.

“All of this combined will form conversations around how South Australia can become one of the leading copper producers globally.”

The conference promises a jam-packed program, with plenaries, breakout streams and an exhibition running across the two days.

Breakout sessions will focus on four crucial aspects of the copper industry including exploration and how new deposits can be found and developed more quickly; decarbonisation, with discussions around electrification, hydrogen and reducing energy consumption; and mineral processing, featuring the latest technologies including in-situ leaching.

Rounding out the breakout sessions is a focus on underground mining, which will explore different mining methods and feature a presentation from one the world’s leading caving experts.

Austmine is encouraging everyone involved in the mining industry to join in the discussions in June. This includes investors who might not only have interest in copper, but also the latest mining tech.

“We know investors are not only interested in copper, but the technologies used to find, extract and process copper, which some are classing as clean tech,” Gibbs Stewart said. “Copper to the World will provide a great platform to explore both.”

Gibbs Stewart said she is hopeful that Copper to the World will get people excited about not only the potential of South Australian copper, but the important role it plays in the energy transition.

“It is surprising that the Commonwealth Government has not yet named copper as a critical mineral,” she said.

“Copper to the World will shine a light on how critical copper is and showcase the innovation that’s helping unlock this key commodity.”

This feature appeared in the April 2024 issue of Australian Mining.