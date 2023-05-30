A conference not to be wasted

A veteran of the mine waste and tailings sector, David Williams is looking forward to his keynote address at AusIMM’s Mine Waste and Tailings Conference.

As professor of geotechnical engineering at the University of Queensland, David Williams is no stranger to speaking in front of a crowd.

“When you’ve been attending conferences for as long as I have, you get used to standing up and lecturing,” he told Australian Mining. “The more you know your topic, the more natural it comes across.”

There are not a lot of people who know the topic of mine waste and tailings quite like Williams does, making him a perfect addition to the keynote line-up at this year’s Mine Waste and Tailings (MWT) Conference.

To be held in Brisbane from July 13–14, the MWT Conference explores the latest in sustainable development for the global mining community.

As one of four keynote speakers, Williams will discuss tailings dam designs and some of the fundamentals he believes are often overlooked.

Having had a long and varied career in the industry, Williams is looking forward to sharing his knowledge with attendees.

Although he has been teaching at the University of Queensland for about 40 years, Williams’ career didn’t start there. In fact, he initially completed a civil engineering degree at Monash University, before studying for his PhD.

Almost immediately after completing his PhD in soil mechanics at the University of Cambridge in 1979, Williams’ career shifted to mine waste and the soil mechanics involved in waste, rock dumps and tailings.

He now manages the industry-funded Large Open Pit (LOP) project.

“The project is an international research and technology transfer project focused on the stability of large slopes associated with open-pit mines,” he said.

Among the project’s main objectives is managing the geotechnical risk of large open pits and understanding the likely mechanisms of rock slope failures.

These types of large projects have afforded Williams the intimate knowledge of tailings to which few people are exposed.

“Over the last decade or so, tailings have become a critical issue for mining companies,” he said. “If a pit fails, it can put people and the environment at risk.

“Everyone agrees that the rate of failures is still too high, so it is important that conferences like MWT exist to counter this.”

Williams will be joined by fellow keynote speakers Christopher Hatton, Rick Friedel and Kim Morrison, who will talk about areas such as performance-based designs, how to manage tenants differently and how to attract more people into the mining sector.

“We have been very fortunate in attracting a reputable group of keynote speakers for this conference,” Williams said.

“They all have crucial views on how we can do things differently, because mining in general can have a bit of a poor reputation and it can discourage people from joining.

“But I would like to encourage people to join the industry and make a difference. We all need to work toward a greener future and the only way we can do that is if we get more people involved.”

Conferences like MWT also provide an invaluable opportunity for people across the resources sector to come together in person.

“Networking is a key component of the conference for everyone, from senior executives to students looking for a way into the industry,” Williams said. “It gives people the opportunity to mentor others and make connections.

“We really missed out on networking opportunities during COVID-19 and MWT provides a platform for people to connect, listen to knowledgeable people and come away knowing more than they did going in.”