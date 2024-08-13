A collaboration for electrification

Image: Komatsu

ABB and Komatsu have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at the development of integrated solutions to assist in making zero emissions a reality for heavy machinery.

The partnership will focus on leveraging the strengths of both companies to create innovative solutions, from renewable energy generation to fully electrified mining equipment.

Mobile mining equipment needs to be decarbonised as it is crucial for operators to meet their greenhouse gas reduction targets.

The collaboration between ABB and Komatsu is aimed at reducing and eventually eliminating diesel consumption in mining operations through advanced electrification strategies.

The initiative is expected to drive innovation across the sector, helping customers achieve their carbon reduction goals.

“We’re pleased to embark on this collaboration with ABB and are excited to leverage one another’s industry-leading products and technological expertise to help move mining operations toward net zero emissions, empowering a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together,” Komatsu senior vice president of surface haulage Dan Funcannon said.

The collaboration will focus on haulage, loading, and auxiliary equipment, recognising the varying stages of electrification adoption across the industry. The goal is to build a comprehensive portfolio that accelerates the transition to fully electrified operations.

“By working together, we will tackle electrification and make a revolutionary difference to the way mining companies operate their sites in the near future,” ABB division president Joachim Braun said.

“Collaboration across the industry has already been proven to enable real and faster progress, and we look forward to driving what happens next.”

The partnership will be showcased at the upcoming MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, where attendees can see ABB’s eMine Robot Automated Connection Device (ACD) in action.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.