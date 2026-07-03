Streamline Blast Solutions is helping miners protect blast-hole integrity while reducing plastic waste, manual handling and costly delays on site.

A mining method practised for more than 400 years, there are little to no questions about the effectiveness of explosives in clearing land. But, as dynamite evolved into ammonium nitrate, so did the methods of maintaining blast-hole integrity, a field of innovation that Streamline Blast Solutions is passionate about.

Blast-hole protection cones are physically small and, to the untrained eye, unsophisticated pieces of plastic that could easily be mistaken for roadside traffic control devices.

These same devices play a crucial role in maintaining hole integrity during the drilling and blasting phase of mining; however, when the holes are most vulnerable with vehicle and personnel movement during the loading process, the plastic cones need to be removed, a phase Samantha Wright, founder of Streamline, wants to remove entirely.

Streamline’s Envirocone is as simple as it is effective. Presented as a biodegradable alternative with no clean-up requirements, it is as good as a traditional blast-hole cone – albeit better. Designed to lift productivity and cut costs, Wright said this product delivers real economic gains, but also safety and environmental benefits.

According to Wright, the Envirocone maintains the integrity of the hole all the way up to a blast without exposing operators to inclement weather, repetitive strain risks, and dust.

“Envirocone completely removes the step of taking the cones out and stacking them up. It’s an entire hazardous manual handling task that’s been removed from the procedure,” Wright told Australian Mining.

“The cone just stays there, there’s no risk of exposing the ground to plastics either, making the whole process safer and more efficient.

“The Envirocone is designed as a single-use product. It gets put in the hole, it’s left there, and that’s the end of the process.”

Wright said it also excels on unstable ground or rock prone to collapse, and is exceptional in pre-split holes, which she said are hard to re-drill.

“These (pre-splits) are really big assets, places that need to be protected and maintained until the very end,” she said.

As a biodegradable shift from the plastic tool, Wright said that it is a product that supports the circular economy push evident across the industry, especially in Australia.

“Envirocone presents a great opportunity for miners, and mining as a whole, to show that they are willing to do things better, which I think is important for the industry with the uncertainty around approvals,” she said.

With the environmentally friendly cone remaining in the hole, Wright said there is a reduced chance of holes collapsing, creating misfires, or shallow blasts occurring due to infill, refining the overall blasting process.

“If those holes collapse, they have to be re-drilled, causing the entire process to be delayed and that in turn has a flow-on effect right through the rest of the site,” she said.

“A couple of collapsed holes or broken-down lines can have such a big impact, and if the dirt’s not there to dig, then there’s machinery parked up that’s being billed out at thousands of dollars an hour.

“It seems like such a small thing, but it’s an important part of the process that needs to be done right; there’s a certain amount of money that’s invested in every hole to get it to the stage where it’s being drilled.”

Wright said that the EnviroCone, at a time when operations and miners are moving to bolster their environmental, social, and governance approaches, is an important piece of the puzzle, especially in promoting a circular economy.

Likewise, Wright reiterates that Streamline’s solution presents protection for the first step of the production process, the holes themselves improving first pass drilling success.

“Every hole is an asset you’ve invested in, and the longer they sit around, the more money one loses because nothing’s happening,” she said.

“So why not protect that crucial asset with EnviroCone?”

This feature appeared in the July 2026 issue of Australian Mining magazine.